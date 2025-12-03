MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Dear Chicago Fire, please take care of our ‘TLB’ Mbokazi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The move of rising star Mbekezeli Mbokazi to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire in the US is heartwarming because we are exporting a genuine talent with potential to explode into a full-scale marvel.

Not since the days of players like Lucas Radebe, John ‘Shoes’ Moshoeu, Benni McCarthy, Siyabonga ‘Bhele’ Nomvethe, Sibusiso ‘Rhee’ Zuma, Mbulelo ‘OJ’ Mabizela, Steve ‘Schillo’ Pienaar and Thulani ‘Cream’ Serero has South Africa sent out a player with the attributes and as much potential to become a global superstar.

There are those who are questioning whether the MLS is the right destination for the 20-year-old Orlando Pirates defensive prodigy nicknamed “TLB”, a clever reference conjured by the fans to a multipurpose tractor-loader-backhoe, a nod to Mbokazi’s for his robust nature as a defender and versatility as he also has pace, skill, passing ability and vision and can shoot. The sceptics are probably motivated by caution because we have had players who went in that direction and returned with little success in recent seasons.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane is doing reasonably well in the US but has not cracked a move to a better league or club in Europe. Cassius Mailula and Njabulo Blom tried it out in the MLS without success.

This is a different case that must be treated according to its own merits and we just have to wait and see how things are going to turn out when he arrives at his new club after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco. A positive sign for Mbokazi’s development in and past the US is that Fire’s head coach is the respected 52-year-old Gregg Berhalter, who steered the US to the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup.

A message from our newest teammate 👂⬇️ #cf97 pic.twitter.com/yejaRcOkJo — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) December 2, 2025

That the 44-cap international, a centreback himself who played for 15 years in Europe, has recognised Mbokazi’s potential, seems to bode that the young defender will be in good hands and his progress a priority at the Fire.

There is also reason to be optimistic given the type of player he has turned out to be in the Betway Premiership, Champions League and on a few occasions he turned out for Bafana Bafana.

The Fire and Pirates released statements on Tuesday afternoon confirming the worst kept secret that Mbokazi will be crossing the Atlantic to join the Men in Red in a move that, while raising some doubters, has also excited football supporters.

This means the Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday (6pm) will be his last match in the famous black and white of the Buccaneers.

I am happy because the boy from Hluhluwe in Kwazulu-Natal is finally realising his dream of a life-changing overseas move where the possibilities of taking his game to another level are endless.

Staggering transfer figures have been bandied around and it is important he is going to make money for his family because we have seen many stories of players falling on hard times when they stop playing.

In their statement, the Fire said they were impressed by Mbokazi’s leadership qualities - he was made Pirates’ vice captain this season - and competitive spirit and they will make every effort to create an environment for him to flourish.

His move is important because it serves as an inspiration to other young players in the DStv Diski Challenge under-23 league and Betway Premiership that it’s possible when you work hard on your craft and stay focused.

In recent years, South Africa have exported striker Shandre Campbell to Club Brugge in Belgium and Amajita defender Tylon Smith to Queen’s Park Rangers in England and the 20-year-olds are on their way to the Afcon in Morocco, having been included in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ squad.

At the beginning of last season, many people had not heard of Mbokazi but what has occurred over the past year has been nothing short of meteoric as he has gone on to win the MTN8 and established himself as a Bafana regular.

There is no doubt he is going to be the first-choice central defender for Broos when he picks his starting line-up against Angola, Egypt and Zimbabwe at Afcon.

The Premier Soccer League is losing a star attraction who was given his breakthrough by former Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, never looked back and continued to improve under Ouaddou.

Though the move is good for Mbokazi, it is a blow for Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. At the same time it opens up an opportunity for the likes of Olisa Ndah, Thabiso Sesane and Tapelo Xoki to get game time.

The nickname ‘TLB’ he was bestowed with since bursting onto the scene last season itself represents a vote of confidence in his abilities. South African supporters usually show affection to creative players like Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi and not defenders, who usually quietly do the dirty work.

As he went about his business at Pirates, he caught the attention of Broos, making his debut against Mozambique in May and going on to make appearances in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and friendly against Zambia.

If fit, Mbokazi will start alongside either Nkosinathi Sibisi or Siyabonga Ngezana in central defence at Afcon , a sign of how far he has come over the last few months for club and country.

There is no doubt he has the world at his feet. South Africans hope he is going to an environment in the US that will get the best out of him and can set up a move to a better and bigger team in Europe where he can become a global star.

It has been a while since South Africa produced a superstar and Mbokazi has all the attributes to surpass the achievements of players like Radebe, McCarthy, Zuma and Pienaar, who left an indelible mark for their European clubs.

The request from many South African football lovers to the Chicago Fire is, please look after our TLB.

