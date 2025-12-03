Man City’s Haaland becomes fastest player to 100 Premier League goals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Erling Haaland scores Manchester City's first goal and his 100th Premier League goal in their Premier League win against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London on Tuesday night.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals with his blistering left-footed strike in the 17th minute of a wild 5-4 victory at Fulham on Tuesday.

City winger Jeremy Doku crossed to the big Norwegian who finished with a first-time shot, achieving the feat in 111 games, 13 fewer than the previous fastest centurion Alan Shearer.

While Shearer still holds the all-time record with 260 goals, 25-year-old Haaland looks destined to chase it down.

“If you told me when he arrived that he’d score 100 goals in 111 games, I’d say, ‘Are you sure?’ The numbers are insane. Today he was unbelievable,” City boss Pep Guardiola said.

“It’s incredible, impressive. He was outstanding, today he was unbelievable. He scored a fantastic goal.

“Hopefully, he’s starving hungry to continue with this club to make more and more goals. I’m happy for him, happy for the team to deliver him this day.”

Haaland, whose father, Alf-Inge, watched from the stands at Craven Cottage, admitted the moment was special.

“Proud moment, 100 club is a huge thing,” the striker said. ”To do it this quickly is amazing. I’m proud, I’m happy.

“I’ve said it many times - a striker for City should score a lot of goals. That’s my job, that’s what I try to do.

“And I’m not bad at it. I should have had a hat-trick, I had a few chances. I need to practise.”

The Norwegian, who leads the league with 15 goals this season, had been stuck on 99 for two games, missing chances against Newcastle United and Leeds United, but there was no stopping him this time. With City still chasing silverware, his hunger for goals shows no sign of slowing down.

City held off a furious comeback effort from Fulham. Phil Foden bagged a double, Tijjani Reijnders also struck and Sander Berge scored an own goal to keep the Citizens firmly in the title hunt in second place with 28 points.

Leaders Arsenal, who have 30 points, host Brentford on Wednesday. Fulham are 15th on 17 points.

City looked to be heading for a rout at Craven Cottage with a gaping 5-1 lead but Fulham roared back with three second-half goals - a brace from Samuel Chukwueze and one from Alex Iwobi - for a thrilling finish.

Reijnders doubled City’s lead in the 37th when he ran onto a through ball from Haaland, and Foden struck his first in the 44th with a beautiful shot from outside the box into the top-left corner.

Fulham’s Emile Smith Rowe pulled one back with a diving header seconds before halftime, but Foden completed his double in the 48th minute from the top of the six-yard box and Berge deflected Doku’s shot in off his kneeto pad City’s lead six minutes later.

But Fulham were not done as Iwobi struck in the 57th minute, and Chukwueze scored in the 72nd and 78th, thanks to some lacklustre City defending.

The home supporters roared with every attack and they thought they had levelled at the death but Josko Gvardiol made an incredible clearance off the line from Josh King’s shot seconds before the final whistle as City’s fans breathed a sigh of relief.

