Sundowns miss out on chance to dislodge Pirates with draw against Siwelele

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners is challenged by Keabetswe Khonyane of Siwelele FC during their Betway Premiership match Dr Molemela Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns missed out on an opportunity to go to the top of the Betway Premiership standings after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Siwelele FC at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

The result means Orlando Pirates will go to the break for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) sitting on top of the log with an important two-point advantage and a game in hand.

This is a good omen for the Buccaneers because in seven of the last 10 seasons, the team that went to the Christmas break at the top ended up winning the league.

Siwelele are in 11th spot with 16 points from 15 matches and have a lot to do in the second round of the season next year.

The Free State side took the lead through the effort of attacker Vincent Pule in the first half (27th minute) to put pressure on Sundowns, who replied through substitute striker Lebogang Mothiba (74th) after the restart.

Downs coach Miguel Cardoso started the match with one change to the team that drew 0-0 with Rulani Mokwena’s MC Alger in the Champions League in Algiers on Friday.

Teboho Mokoena receives his marching orders 🟨➡️🟥



What are you doing if you had the whistle? 🤔



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/2JZ4pxV9pf — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 3, 2025

Aubrey Modiba came in for Divine Lunga at left-back as Cardoso kept faith with the rest of the team that earned a vital group stages point away from home.

The Brazilians suffered an injury blow early in the game when defender Grant Kekana went down unchallenged with what looked like a muscle injury and he was replaced by Keagan Johannes after five minutes.

Siwelele FC coach Lehlohonolo Seema went with his tried and tested starting line-up that included goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, Pogiso Sanoka, Neo Rapoo, Grant Margeman, Gampani Lungu and goalscorer Pule.

Siwelele took the lead after 27 minutes when Pule took advantage of a defensive mix-up between Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and substitute defender Johannes in the box.

Johannes played a back pass to Williams but the Bafana stopper fumbled the ball and he was pick pocketed by Tebogo Potsane who laid the ball on the path of Pule to put the ball in the empty net.

Sundowns were rewarded for persistent probing after 74 minutes when Mothiba scrambled the loose ball home after the Siwelele FC defence failed to clear their lines in the danger area.

Sundowns started threatening more after coach Cardoso introduced playmaker Themba Zwane and attacker Arthur Sales for Modiba and Miguel Reisinho but they could not find more goals to get the much-needed win.

Shortly after they levelled matters, Sundowns suffered a blow after influential midfielder Mokoena was sent for an early shower after he received a second yellow card for a tackle on Siwelele player.

In the dying minutes, Siwelele used their numerical advantage to push numbers forward and Nyiko Mobbie nearly got the winner but he could not control the ball with Williams to beat.

TimesLIVE