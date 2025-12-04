Arteta hits out at schedule as Rice, Mosquera injured in Arsenal win against Brentford

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal in their Premier League win against Brentford at Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has criticised the club’s Premier League schedule after midfielder Declan Rice and centre-back Cristhian Mosquera became the latest players to pick up injuries during Wednesday’s 2-0 home win over Brentford.

The North London club are already without first-choice centrebacks William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes and forwards Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard.

Mosquera limped off just minutes before half time with what Arteta said was either a knee or ankle issue, while England international Rice was substituted in the 83rd minute because of a calf problem.

“Obviously it’s never good news. Declan had to come off. We have to see tomorrow what he’s got,” Arteta said.

“Mosquera is the other one that is out. Obviously we have big Gabi [Gabriel] and Willy [Saliba] out too. So we have to adapt. It’s been a theme of this season.

“[Rice] could not carry on playing, so we have to wait and see tomorrow what happens - he can walk but he cannot play.”

Arsenal visit high-flying Aston Villa on Saturday before taking a trip to Belgian side Club Brugge in the Champions League on December 10.

The Gunners, who top the Champions League standings, regained their five-point lead thanks to Mikel Merino’s early goal and a late one from substitute Bukayo Saka against Brentford.

“Now we play Wednesday night and we have to play on Saturday morning as well,” Arteta said.

“So we can play minutes, but if they can please give us just a little bit more time to recover and to make the wellbeing of these players a little bit easier, that would be great.

“Give us another day, especially the teams that are playing so much in Europe. To everybody in general, I think we can do that because we’re going to benefit from that.

“We’ve never had such a schedule at every level, not only in the Premier League, but every competition internationally as well. So we need to try to do that, please.

“It’s not an argument, I think it’s common sense.”

Mikel Merino’s early goal and a late one from substitute Bukayo Saka earned Arsenal a nervy home victory.

Spaniard Merino headed in from Ben White’s cross after 11 minutes as the hosts stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 18 but it was a night of hard graft.

Kevin Schade hit the crossbar for a well-drilled Brentford in the first half and Arsenal looked laboured after the break until Saka eased the growing sense of anxiety in the first minute of stoppage time.

It was far from fluent from Mikel Arteta’s side but he will not care about that as his team reestablished a five-point lead at the top over Manchester City. They have 33 points from 14 games with City on 28.

Also on Wednesday night, Liverpool’s blushes were spared as Florian Wirtz’s shot was deflected in off Nordi Mukiele to salvage a 1-1 draw with Sunderland at Anfield after Chemsdine Talbi had put the visitors ahead.

Arne Slot’s men, whose 2-0 victory over West Ham United on Sunday ended their worst run in over 70 years, are eighth in the table on 22 points, 11 behind leaders Arsenal, while Sunderland are sixth on 23.

Sunderland looked poised to taste victory for the first time at Anfield since 1983 after Talbi scored in the 67th minute when Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk gave the ball away and Talbi’s shot then deflected off him into the net past Alisson.

But German Wirtz, one of the Reds’ key summer signings, celebrated what he thought was his first goal for Liverpool in the 81st to draw the home side level. Wirtz cut around two defenders before unleashing a shot, but its deflection off Mukiele meant it was awarded as an own goal.

Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor squandered a brilliant chance to win it in added time when he raced through on goal and around Alisson, but his shot was cleared off the line by Federico Chiesa.

Chelsea’s title hopes suffered a major setback with a humbling 3-1 defeat at Leeds United, which lifted the hosts out of the relegation zone.

Chelsea remain on 24 points and slipped to fourth in the standings, three points behind third-placed Aston Villa who won 4-3 at Brighton & Hove Albion and nine points off leaders Arsenal.

Reuters