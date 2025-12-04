Mandatory release of Afcon players cut by a week, says FIFA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A general view of Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco in a Caf Champions Legaue game between AS FAR and Real Banjul in September. The stadium will host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Clubs will only be obliged to release players for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) from December 15 - a week later than the standard international window - after a decision by FIFA on Wednesday ahead of the tournament in Morocco.

The Nations Cup runs from December 21 to January 18 leaving national teams less than a week to prepare once all players are available in what is likely to be another logistical challenge for coaches and organisers at the continent’s flagship international competition.

FIFA said the shortened release period, the same approach used for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, was agreed after consultations with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and other stakeholders to “reduce the impact on various parties”, without elaborating.

Scoring the opener is an art, and Burkina Faso’s Sangaré mastered it in #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021! 🇧🇫



Who will open the scoring in December? 🌍 pic.twitter.com/BtAdqIWLko — CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) December 2, 2025

The 2025 window of the men’s UEFA Champions League runs until December 10.

The governing body added that national federations and clubs involved in continental tournaments over the release period are being encouraged to hold bilateral talks to agree “appropriate individual solutions” where scheduling conflicts arise.

If disputes persist, FIFA said it would act as a mediator.

Reuters