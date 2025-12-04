Sundowns coach Cardoso defends Williams, unhappy with Mokoena red

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lebo Mothiba celebrates his late goal that saw Mamelodi Sundowns scramble a draw in their Betway Premiership clash against Siwelele FC at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Miguel Cardoso had no time to entertain questions about a lapse of concentration or overconfidence on the part of goalkeeping star Ronwen Williams after the Mamelodi Sundowns captain’s mistake led to Siwelele FC scoring an early goal in Wednesday’s 1-1 Betway Premiership draw

The result at Free State Stadium robbed Downs (26 points from 13 games) retaking top position from Orlando Pirates (28 from 12).

What should have been a routine clearance for Williams failed to materialise as he instead was dispossessed by Tebogo Potsane, who eventually fed the ball to Vincent Pule to open the scoring in the 26th minute.

That Sundowns managed to avoid defeat was thanks to a scrambled goal by substitute striker Lebo Mothiba in the 71st.

The Brazilians played the last 10 minutes with 10 men after referee Abongile Tom showed Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena what appeared a soft second yellow card for his tackle on Siwelele striker Siviwe Magidigidi.

It was those two instances - Williams’ poor decision and Mokoena’s dismissal – Cardoso did not want to dwell much on when he asked about them after the match.

Instead of blaming Williams, Downs’ coach went on a long charm offensive wishing Sundowns’ national team players and Bafana Bafana a successful campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which starts in Morocco on December 21.

“I can’t comment [on Williams’ mistake], but that has not even been the reason,” Cardoso said. “We have a goalkeeper who last [season] was the best in Africa, who this season was nominated as one of the best in Africa.

“He’s been a national goalkeeper for several years. He doesn’t need any comments, any negative appreciation. He just needs respect and that’s all I give to him.”

Cardoso was not happy about the red card to Mokoena, but was careful not to say anything regarding the match officials that could land him in hot water.

“The story of the match is we had to play the last 15 minutes with one less player. It was a situation that was clear for everybody that my player [Mokoena] just played the ball and not the opponent but he received a second yellow card and we had to play with 10 men.

“The story of the game can be told in different ways but for the ones who are fair and clever in the way they see the game, there’s another story to be told.

“Of course we’re not happy, we fought for the three points against a team that is honest and has the capacity to defend and try to catch us on counterattacks.”

Sundowns’ next league match will be after the completion of Nations Cup, at home to Orbit College FC on January 20.