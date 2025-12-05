ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bafana can win Afcon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the 91st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are in the studio to discuss the latest football news making headlines around the world.

They start the show by previewing the Carling Knockout final between overwhelming favourites Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Pirates have been doing well over the past weeks in all competitions and are hot favourites to win the second trophy of the season after the MTN8 but Gallants can spring a surprise.

As part of the show, they also discussed Hugo Broos’s final Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and are of the view that the team have got what it takes to go all the way and win the tournament.

Besides the omission of defender Thapelo Morena and midfielders Themba Zwane and Thembinkosi Lorch, Broos has announced a strong squad with the right balance of youth and experience.

TimesLIVE