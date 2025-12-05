Gallants goalkeeper Arubi says they are happy with the underdog tag against Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marumo Gallants goalkeeper Washington Arubi says they are not bothered by the underdog tag against Orlando Pirates.

Marumo Gallants goalkeeper Washington Arubi says they don’t mind the underdogs tag going into the Carling Knockout final against Orlando Pirates at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers, who are on a red-hot run of form of eight matches unbeaten in all competitions, are overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy when they go head-to-head in Polokwane (6pm).

During this impressive run, top-of-the-table Pirates won seven and drew one against Mamelodi Sundowns during their Betway Premiership clash at Loftus last month.

Gallants, who are placed fifth from the bottom on the log standings, have been blowing hot and cold over the past few weeks, and they will have to be at their best to beat on-form Pirates.

Looking ahead to the clash, where Pirates can win their second trophy of the season, the Zimbabwean goalkeeper said they must manage the pressure of playing a quality side.

“I am happy to play my third final with the same team. I know it is going to be a difficult game for us because of the pressure of playing against one of the biggest teams on the continent,” said Arubi.

Oswin Appollis on his relationship with Sipho Mbule.



WATCH interview ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/xxNOxV26IY pic.twitter.com/5tO6dfFKoC — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 2, 2025

“I love it when we approach the game as underdogs. We just have to go out there and show character, contain pressure and try to control emotions. We are going to do our best to try to come up with a good result.”

On their way to the final, Gallants eliminated Sundowns and Golden Arrows on penalty shoot-outs, and Arubi said they are preparing for spot-kicks.

“It is something we are prepared for, and the coach has addressed me on this. There is a secret, but I can’t share it with you because they will know what we are planning.

“But I am not thinking about penalties; what is occupying my mind is the 90 minutes, which are going to be crucial. If the match goes to extra time, we will deal with that, but for now I am just thinking about 90 minutes where we will try our best to win the game.”

Coach Alexandre Lafitte said they are going there to compete.

“I am excited and happy to play this final; we are focused and concentrated to win the trophy, and I hope we do it. We eliminated Stellenbosch, Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns — and if you want to win the trophy, you must beat everyone,” he said.

“It is a big challenge because Pirates is a big team and they have been doing well, but we will go out there and compete.”