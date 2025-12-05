Lionel Messi on 2026 World Cup: ‘I hope I can be there’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Argentina great Lionel Messi hopes to be at the 2026 Fifa World in the US, Mexico and Canada.

MLS and Argentina star Lionel Messi stopped short of confirming he will participate in the 2026 Fifa World Cup in an interview on Thursday with ESPN.

The 38-year-old Inter Miami forward said he wants to help Argentina defend their 2022 crown in North America next summer.

“I hope I can be there. I’ve said before I’d love to be there,” said Messi, who previously said he will play if his body holds up.

“At worst, I’ll be there watching it live, but it will be special.

“When a group is like this, it’s easier for newcomers to fit in.” — Lionel Messi

“The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country, especially for us because we live it in a completely different way.”

Messi, who will lead Inter Miami against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final on Saturday, acknowledged the roster of younger talent is deep in Argentina and manager Lionel Scaloni will have tough decisions to make before the World Cup.

“New players keep appearing. Aside from the ones there, new faces keep coming in,” the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner said.

Messi has played in five World Cups for Argentina and holds the national team records for caps (196) and goals (115).

Field Level Media