Trump says he will talk trade with leaders of Mexico, Canada at World Cup draw

US President Donald Trump gives a speech alongside Fifa President Gianni Infantino after he is awarded the Fifa Peace Prize at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.

US President Donald Trump said he will meet with the leaders of Mexico and Canada to discuss trade issues on Friday after the leaders gather in Washington for the 2026 World Cup draw.

“We’re going to meet with both, and we’re getting along very well,” Trump said as he arrived for the draw at the Kennedy Center.

Asked by a reporter during a red carpet arrival if they would discuss immigration and trade, Trump said they would.

Trump chatted with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, with both men smiling, in a box at the Kennedy Center as they waited for the event to begin.

The White House has not released details about the meeting or said whether the president would meet the two leaders separately.

The meeting takes place as the US, Mexico and Canada prepare for the 2026 formal review of the US -Mexico-Canada trade agreement amid rising US tariffs and calls by Washington to renegotiate or possibly withdraw from the pact.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday said she would meet briefly with Trump and Carney during her visit to the US.

It will be her first in-person meeting with Trump since she took office in October last year.

REUTERS