Nostalgia as Bafana draws Mexico in 2026 World Cup opener

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Draw assistant Aaron Judge draws the card of South Africa during the 2016 Fifa World Cup draw at John F. Kennedy Center.

Bafana Bafana were drawn in tricky Group A on Friday for the 2026 Fifa World Cup where their opening match will be a repeat of the 2010 competition which was hosted by South Africa.

Hugo Broos’ side will open their campaign on June 11 against co-hosts Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in what will be the opening match of the global showpiece which will feature 48 nations for the first time.

In 2010 Siphiwe Tshabalala scored an iconic goal in the opening match against Mexico in a match which ended 1-1 at the FNB Stadium.

This time, South Africa’s group will be completed by South Korea and the winner of the play-off which will be contested by four European teams — Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic and Ireland.

Other eight African sides were also drawn in groups where it will be difficult to predict if they will be able to negotiate their way to the next round.

While Bafana have never progressed to the second round in their previous appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2010 as hosts, teams like Morocco, who were semifinalists in the 2022 World Cup, will fancy their chances.

The Moroccans were drawn in Group C, a group the Atlas Lions should easily aim to finish second at least as they will face five-time champions Brazil, Haiti and Scotland.

There was no such luck for African champions Ivory Coast who will face Germany, Ecuador and Curacao in Group E.

Tunisia will also not have an easy time in Group F where Netherlands and Japan will be fancied.

This group will also be completed by a European team that wins a play-off between Ukraine, Sweden, Poland and Albania.

It is also difficult to see Egypt going through to the second round as they will have to be better than Belgium, Iran and New Zealand in Group G.

But the unluckiest of all the African teams could be debutants Cape Verde who will be up against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Group H, all teams with intensive World Cup experience and previous winners in Spain (once) and Uruguay (twice).

A clash between France and Senegal, who are in Group I alongside Norway and the winner of a play-off which will involve DR Congo, New Caledonia and Jamaica, will be eagerly awaited.

Senegal shocked the world champions France in the 2002 World Cup in South Korea/Japan when as debutants they beat the French team 1-0 in their opening group match.

It will also be difficult for Algeria to believe they have a chance in Group J where reigning champions Argentina and Austria should start as favourites.

Jordan is also part of this group.

Like Cape Verde, not many people will fancy Ghana in Group L where they will face England, Croatia and Panama.

The event at Washington DC was quite a spectacle with performers including Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and Lauryn Hill, the American rapper and singer-songwriter, who were introduced by the draw hosts Kevin Hart and Heidi Klum.

First balls were drawn by the three presidents of the co-host nations: President Donald Trump for the US (Group D), Prime Minister Mark Carney for Canada (Group B) and President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo for Mexico (Group A).

The 2026 World Cup will kick off on June 11 and finished on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford in New Jersey in the US.

TimesLIVE