Pirates coach Ouaddou gives Mbokazi the captain’s armband in his final match for the club

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates players during 2025 Carling Knockout Cup Final match against Marumo Gallants FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on the 06 December 2025.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou gave departing star and defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi the captain’s armband for the Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants in his final match for the club.

With regular captain Nkosinathi Sibisi starting on the bench in a hot Polokwane, Mbokazi, 20, wore the famous black and white jersey of Pirates for the last time as the leader of the Buccaneers men.

The Bafana Bafana defender is on his way to MLS side Chicago Fire after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco later in the month and he will be desperate to leave the club with another trophy.

Ouaddou named a strong team that included Bafana players goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, Mbokazi, Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng and Evidence Makgopa.

There were also some surprises in his starting line-up with Lebone Seema, Nkosikhona Ndaba installed in defence and Makhehleni Makhaula getting a rare start together with Masindi Nemtajela.

On the bench, Ouaddou left out Deon Hotto, Sibisi, Sipho Mbule, Tshepang Moremi and Yanela Mbuthuma.

For Gallants coach Alexandre Lafitte, the best news was that former Pirates midfielder Philip Ndlondlo was cleared to play in this match after he got a knock in the last league match.

He did not tinker much with his team that was led by veteran Zimbabwe goalkeeper Washington Arubi and included key players like Marvin Sikhosana, Siyabonga Nhlapo, Bheki Mabuza, Ketlego Otladisa and Ibrahim Bance.