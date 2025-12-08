Oswin Appollis praises Orlando Pirates’ resilience in Carling Knockout win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates star Oswin Appollis praised their fighting spirit and hard work after they won the Carling Knockout on Saturday with a 1-0 final win over Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Appollis, voted man-of-the-match by fans, said Bucs have been training hard, the result of which is shown in their two titles, having also lifted the MTN8 trophy earlier this season.

The Buccaneers are on course to win a treble — or even a quadruple — if they can clinch one or both of the two remaining domestic trophies, the Nedbank Cup and Betway Premiership.

“We’ve been working hard towards our goal, and it has shown in the league and through the cups we are fighting towards,” Appollis said.

“As you saw [on Saturday], the boys showed up and we fought and got the second trophy.”

Appollis, who is having a good season with the Sea Robbers, said he did not have one of his best games on Saturday and did not think he deserved the man-of-the-match award.

“As players, we speak and motivate each other when we don’t have the best game. It was not my best game. Someone deserves it more, but the [man of the match] is voted by fans, and my thanks go to them.”

After the 2026 Fifa World Cup draw, where Bafana Bafana were drawn in Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, who they meet in the opening match, Appollis is hopeful South Africa can advance.

“It’s a tough group, but that’s for next year. Our next step is the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.”

The Nations Cup kicks off on December 21, with Bafana opening their Group B campaign against Angola in Marrakech on December 22. Egypt and Zimbabwe complete the group.

Sowetan