Pirates coach Ouaddou says Afcon break has come at the right time

Orlando Pirates are on a good run of form and coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break is coming at the right time for the Buccaneers.

Pirates beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 in extra time at the Carling Knockout final at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday in their last official match of the year. That was part of an impressive run of eight wins and a draw from their last nine matches in all competitions.

Ouaddou is confident the break for Afcon — which runs from December 21 to January 18, with Bafana Bafana playing their opening Group B game against Angola on December 22 — won’t affect Bucs’ consistency.

There will be no rest for Pirates’ national team players going to Afcon. Bucs have the most players in the Bafana squad and those who are staying behind will be managed during the festive period.

Pirates have won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout this season and are favourites for the Nedbank Cup and strong candidates to unseat eight-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership next year.

Ouaddou explained his players need to rest because they have featured in 23 matches in all competitions since the season started.

“The break comes at the right time because we have played many games in the Champions League qualifiers and domestic league,” he said. “I cannot tell you how many matches we have played so far but we played more than Marumo Gallants and most of the other teams in the league.”

The former Moroccan international said he will be following his players closely at the tournament.

“This is the moment for Bafana Bafana and the nation needs fit players. I want our players to go there and give everything because going to the national team is not a holiday.

“With our guys who are going to the national team, I am going to watch their games and evaluate their performances during the tournament. I told them to go there and give 100% for their country.”

While the rest of the teams are officially on recess, Pirates have their match against Carling All-Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

“Those who are staying behind, they will get a rest after the Carling All-Stars game. This is a match we want to win and we will start with preparations for that game early in the week.”

TimesLIVE