Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele ‘refreshed’ by CAF A licence pursuit

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele is excited about upgrading his coaching badges, saying it has “refreshed and revived” him.

Last month Mkhalele, who holds a Safa Level 1 badge, enrolled for a CAF A licence through the Lesotho Football Association.

“It’s been exciting being in the classroom again,” he said at a 2026 World Cup draw viewing event organised by one of Bafana’s sponsors, Castle, at The Playground in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, last week.

“I have been trying for a long time to enrol but it didn’t happen for various reasons, so now this is an exciting moment for me. I have absorbed a lot of new information about current football trends — you get refreshed and you get revived.

“It [upgrading his badges] is something I have been dying to do, so I am happy to be studying again, even though I had a slow start because I had been out of the classroom for a long time.”

Mkhalele, who was part of the Bafana squad that won the country its only Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on home soil in 1996, is in camp with the national team at Tuks High Performance Centre in Tshwane, gearing up for the 2026 Afcon in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos has endorsed Mkhalele as his potential successor when he steps down after next year’s World Cup, albeit he expressed concern about his assistant’s lack of top-tier coaching qualifications.

Mkhalele has high hopes South Africa, who won bronze at the last Afcon in Ivory Coast last year, will do well in Morocco. Bafana are in Group B with Angola, Egypt and neighbours Zimbabwe. Their first game is against Angola in Marrakesh on December 22.

“We have the right mentality and we will stick to our game plan. We will play with confidence, [and] then we believe that in applying that we will get results better than the previous Afcon,” Mkhalele said.

Bafana were drawn in Group A with Mexico, South Korea and the winner of the European playoffs between Denmark and North Macedonia and Czech Republic against Ireland (with the two winners playing for the final spot) when the draw was conducted in Washington DC on Friday.

The global spectacle will be co-hosted by Mexico, the US and Canada from June 11 to July 19. In what will be a rematch of the 2010 World Cup opener, Bafana and Mexico will get the tournament under way on June 11 in Mexico City.

“This is an interesting draw in the sense that we opened against Mexico as the hosts in 2010, and now they will face us in the opener as the hosts,” Mkhalele said.

“South Korea are a different type of team too, and also the European team that will complete the group won’t be pushovers.”

