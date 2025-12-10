Nkota vows to emulate Tshabalala in Bafana’s World Cup opener

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana’s Mohau Nkota is optimistic they’ll win games at next year’s World Cup, viewing the global spectacle as the opportunity to sell themselves to the world.

Bafana were drawn in Group A against Mexico, South Korea and the winner of the European playoff between Denmark and North Macedonia and Czech Republic against Ireland (with the two winners playing for the final spot) when the draw was conducted in Washington on Friday.

In a rematch of the 2010 World Cup opener in Johannesburg, Bafana and Mexico get the tournament underway in Mexico City on June 11 next year.

“It’s a very competitive group,” Nkota said at a draw viewing event organised by one of Bafana’s sponsors, Castle, at The Playground in Braamfontein on Friday.

“For us it’s just to go there and raise our hands so the rest of the world will know about Bafana. We must be ourselves and we will win games there.

Nkota, who was just six years old when Bafana faced Mexico at FNB Stadium in 2010, is motivated to face El Tri, saying he would love to score the opener to emulate one of his mentors, Siphiwe Tshabalala, who netted the first goal of the World Cup in South Africa as Mexico held tnhe hosts to a 1-1 draw.

“I didn’t even watch the 2010 World Cup because I was still very young, playing on the streets. However, playing the first game against Mexico is a motivation, especially because the person who scored the opener there, Tshabalala, is someone I always speak to.

“I’ve promised him I will score the first goal against Mexico next year.”

Amid the World Cup hype, Tshabalala has told Bafana to first focus on the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which runs from December 21 to January 18 in Morocco. “Shabba” believes Bafana can compete for silverware at Afcon.

“We must start by focusing on Afcon, which is a big stage for Bafana to compete for silverware and also prepare for the World Cup,” Tshabalala said, adding that being pitted against Mexico in the opener of the next World Cup felt nostalgic.

“Drawing Mexico brings back good memories for me, [of] scoring in the opener of the 2010 World Cup. This is definitely déjà vu, especially because the game will be on June 11 as well next year. It feels like I am still part of the current team.”

Mexico will co-host next year’s World Cup with the US and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

At Afcon, South Africa are in Group B with Angola, Egypt and Zimbabwe. Bafana face Angola in their opener in Marrakech on December 22.