Gauteng venue for Bafana’s final Afcon warm-up against Ghana revealed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana players warm up for training at Pretoria University's High Performance Centre on Wednesday.

Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) preparation match against Ghana on Tuesday will be played at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, the South African Football Association (Safa) said.

Safa announced the venue late on Wednesday night but did not disclose a kickoff time.

“The national team will welcome the West Africans to Soweto on Tuesday and then depart for Morocco on the next day ahead of their participation in the Afcon,” Safa said.

The Nations Cup in Morocco runs from December 21 to January 18. Bafana, whose first match in the Afcon’s Group B is against Angola in Marrakesh on December 22, have been in camp at Pretoria University’s High Performance Centre since Monday.

Hugo Broos slams Mbekezeli Mbokazi for reporting late to Bafana camp.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/7aLFXZOwZA pic.twitter.com/ErpeAa5ViK — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 10, 2025

Orlando Pirates’ nine players in the Bafana squad were given Monday and Tuesday off after the Buccaneers beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 in extra time in the Carling Knockout final in Polokwane on Saturday, and joined training on Wednesday.

Four European-based players - Lyle Foster, Shandre Campbell, Sphephelo Sithole and Siyabonga Ngezana - had not arrived due to Fifa moving the date enforcing players’ release from clubs from this week Monday to the coming Monday.

Ngezana might arrive over the weekend but the other three are set to join the squad in Morocco on Wednesday.

Broos was disappointed talented young centreback Mbekezeli Mbokazi - who joins Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire from Pirates after Afcon - arrived late having missed a flight from Durban after Saturday’s Carling final.