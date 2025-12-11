Guardiola hails City’s resilience after battling win at Real Madrid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Erling Haaland scores Manchester City's second goal from the penalty spot past Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in their Uefa Champions League match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Wednesday night.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his players’ resilience and determination after they fought back to secure a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in their Champions League encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Despite a lacklustre opening 30 minutes in which City looked vulnerable to Real’s relentless forward play, Nico O’Reilly’s equaliser and Erling Haaland’s penalty overturned Rodrygo’s early opener to hand the visitors three vital points in group-stage action.

Guardiola admitted his side were second-best in the opening phases of the game but lauded the character that allowed them to recover from a sluggish start.

“We’ve been here several times and played much, much better than today and didn’t win,” he said of City’s previous visits to the Bernabeu.

“In the first 25 minutes, until the goal from Nico, they were much better than us. I will take the result but I know we need to be better.

“I know that in February and March, if we go through, the level we require is higher than today.”

City showed greater composure after taking the lead, with Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden causing problems for Real’s defence in the second half. Guardiola singled out Doku for praise.

“Every time we lost the ball, they threatened, especially with Vinicius Jr, many, many times. It was good to score a goal because it helped us get back into the game.

“Jeremy Doku was outstanding, like other players too. It was a good experience for us being here, for many new players coming for the first time to this stadium, where it is so tough to play.”

With City now fourth in the 36-team group standings on 13 points, Guardiola will hope they carry this resilience into the final two matches to secure a top-eight finish and direct qualification to the last 16.

Rodrygo opened the scoring with a low shot from a counter in the 28th minute, with City looking exposed almost every time Madrid ventured forward for the first half an hour.

But Madrid pressed the self-destruct button, first when goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois spilled a relatively easy header from Josko Gvardiol, with O’Reilly converting the rebound in the 35th.

Eight minutes later, defender Antonio Ruediger conceded a penalty by wrestling Haaland to the ground as he went to meet a cross in the six-yard box, with the Norwegian striker making sure with the resultant spot-kick.

Madrid slipped to seventh place with 12 points, increasing scrutiny on manager Xabi Alonso as Real’s dismal run extended to just two wins in eight matches across all competitions over the past five weeks.

Also on Wednesday night, Noni Madueke scored twice and Gabriel Martinelli netted the other as Arsenal kept up their 100% run in the Champions League to stay top of the standings with a comfortable 3-0 triumph at Belgium’s Club Brugge.

Arsenal’s sixth win in as many group games all but confirms a top-eight finish, meaning they will skip the knockout phase playoffs in February and move straight into the round of 16 in March.

It was a satisfying night at the Jan Breydelstadion for the under-strength Gunners, who had lost at Aston Villa at the weekend and made five changes to freshen up an injury-stricken squad.

It included a first run-out in almost a year for Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, who got a half-hour’s action as a second-half substitute.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Alex Grimaldo bagged an 88th-minute goal to rescue a 2-2 draw for the hosts against Newcastle United.

Newcastle thought they had done enough to get back into the top eight after coming from a goal down to lead 2-1 before Spain international Grimaldo charged into the box to level with two minutes left to play.

The hosts went in front when Robert Andrich headed on at the far post and the ball bounced off Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes for an own goal in the 13th.

Newcastle equalised with an Anthony Gordon penalty in the 51st after Leverkusen keeper Mark Flekken dallied on the ball, allowing Nick Woltemade to snatch it before being brought down.

Gordon turned provider in the 74th, floating a cross in the box for Lewis Miley to head in his maiden Champions League goal before Grimaldo snatched the late equaliser.

Newcastle are 12th on 10 points, while Leverkusen dropped to 20th on nine.

Paris St Germain played out their first goalless draw of the season at Athletic Bilbao but stayed in the driving seat for direct qualification for the last 16 after a string of fine saves by home goalkeeper Unai Simon denied the French champions.

The result left PSG in third place in the 36-team league, while Athletic are 28th.

Reuters