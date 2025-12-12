Bafana coach Broos avoiding thinking too much about retirement — for now

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hugo Broos is probably right in not wanting to dwell much on his pending retirement in eight months’ time.

The Bafana Bafana coach knows football can be unpredictable as a sudden string of poor results could change everything, especially if you’re a Bafana coach.

Two former coaches, the late Clive Barker and Carlos Queiroz, qualified Bafana for the 1998 and 2002 World Cups but were shown the door by the South African Football Association a few months before the showpieces after unfortunate results.

Broos steered Bafana to a best finish in 24 years of third at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early last year. However, it is the Afcon in Morocco that starts this month where Bafana’s performance will ensure without any doubt the 73-year-old Belgian will have the opportunity to finish his six-year term — the longest for a Bafana coach — after the 2026 Fifa World Cup in July, as he’s planned.

Bafana were placed in Group A of Fifa’s first 48-team World Cup in the draw in Washington. Broos’ team meet Mexico in the opening game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11, the winners of a four-team European playoff in the second match in Atlanta on June 18 and South Korea back in Mexico in Guadalupe on June 24. Canada are the third co-hosts of the tournament.

“I don’t want to think about it too much now,” Broos, who represented Belgium’s semifinalists as a 34-year-old centre back at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, said when asked about his feelings regarding his retirement.

The coach was speaking at a press conference on Bafana’s preparation camp for the Afcon at Pretoria University’s High Performance Centre on Wednesday.

“I think it will be a very emotional moment, the moment we have to leave America because we’re out of the World Cup. Because then I will feel, ‘This is the end’. So, I don’t think about it and even when people ask me that question I say, ‘Ja, OK, we’ll see’.

“It’s eight months. I want to enjoy what will come, I want to enjoy the Afcon and good results with the team. I also want us to showcase South Africa at the World Cup. To stop [coaching] is my decision but it will not be easy when the moment is there. Ask me the question in eight months.”

Bafana face Angola, Egypt and Zimbabwe in Group C in Morocco, kicking off against Palancas Negras at Marrakesh Stadium on December 2022 (7pm SA time). Broos emphasised the need of not putting the team under pressure despite the lofty expectations created by their excellent previous Afcon, where Bafana shocked 2022 World Cup quarterfinalists Morocco in the last 16 and took Nigeria to penalties in the semifinals.

“Pressure [at Afcon], you know you create the pressure yourself a little,” Broos said. “Everyone is expecting that [Bafana win Afcon] but you don’t have to come back every time and tell your players, ‘Hey guys, we have to reach the semifinals’. Then you, yourself bring pressure on them.

“They know this and they also want to win the Afcon — don’t think they don’t want to win the Afcon. So I don’t have to put pressure on them or repeat every two or three days, ‘Hey guys, come on we have to win’.

“It would be a very bad thing to do because then as a coach you put the pressure on your team.”

Bafana will play what Broos has described as a “training match” against Ghana at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday and depart for Morocco on Wednesday.

