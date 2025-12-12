POLL | Were Hugo Broos’ remarks about Mbokazi and his agent racist and sexist?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is facing backlash for his alleged racist and sexist remarks about defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his agent Basia Michaels.

During a recent press conference, Broos expressed disappointment at Mbokazi’s move from Orlando Pirates to Chicago Fire and that he missed a flight, so he was late joining Bafana Bafana’s camp at Pretoria University’s High Performance Centre, where they are preparing for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

“I will have a chat with him after training, and I can assure you, he’s a black guy, and he will leave my room as a white guy,” Broos said on Wednesday.

Speaking about Mbokazi’s club transfer, Broos referred to the player’s agent, Michaels, as “that little woman who thinks she knows football”.

The comments have sparked outrage, with the UDM lodging a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission, alleging Broos made racist and sexist comments.

“Racism and white supremacist attitudes have no place in our society, and we will not tolerate them from anyone, including the Bafana Bafana coach,” the party said.

“Hugo must be held to account for his utterances.”

TimesLIVE