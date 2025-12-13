Man United await Mbeumo, Mazraoui and Diallo Afcon decisions before Bournemouth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said on Friday that the club were preparing for multiple scenarios as they wait to find out if Bryan Mbeumo, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo are available for Monday’s Premier League home game against Bournemouth.

The trio are due to join their national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations, which runs from December 21 to January 18. Mbeumo represents Cameroon, Mazraoui plays for Morocco and Diallo is part of Ivory Coast’s squad.

The mandatory release date for players competing in the tournament is Monday, leaving United uncertain over whether they can feature before departing.

“We are still in conversations with the national teams, the game’s on Monday, they are here, training and we are trying to prepare all scenarios,” Amorim told reporters.

“It’s frustrating but at the same time nobody knows who is going to play, so it’s a good thing. We have players to cope with everything. With a long week you can see a lot of things and work on several stuff to prepare for the situation.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be the same situation (when each player goes to Afcon). Every national team has their ideas about when they want the players. I expect today or maybe tomorrow to have a decision but we are waiting until the last moment to choose the best team.”

United’s injury concerns add further complications. Centre backs Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt remain sidelined, while striker Benjamin Sesko is a doubt.

The 22-year-old Slovenian, signed for €76.5m (R1.52bn) in the close-season, has missed United’s last four matches with a knee injury sustained in the 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur in November.

“We have to see if he’s (Sesko) available, he has some food poisoning but let’s wait, we have two training sessions still,” Amorim said.

United sit sixth in the league table with 25 points from 15 matches, while Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth are 13th with 20 points.

Amorim expects a stern test from the visitors.

“It’s a top team, top manager with special players. I don’t look to the results, I look at the way they face every opponent, they press really strong, they are direct in the game,” the Portuguese said.

“That gives us a lot of options to prepare for the game. I expect a really tough game but we need to win, especially at home.”

Reuters