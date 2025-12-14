Bafana winger Mokwana credits Saudi stint for career revival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana midfielder Elias Mokwana conceded he lost some hope of returning to the national team at a stage during recent challenges he had to negotiate.

The speedy winger last appeared for South Africa in November last year but has made a return to the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) that starts in Morocco next Sunday.

Mokwana is enjoying a resurgence with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hazem, where he is on a season-long loan from Tunisia’s Esperance. He credited a change of environment to his return to the national team.

“I think I did lose some hope at some point,” Mokwana conceded. “But I think with my coach [Jalel Kadri], I had hope, and he gave me hope. He was working with me in extra sessions.

Elias Mokwena on his return to Bafana Bafana.



“He always believed in me and he told me I would get back into the team. It wasn’t easy at first. As you all know, when I got to Esperance, things didn’t go as I expected.”

When he moved to Esperance from Sekhukhune United last season, Mokwana was one of the key players in Bafana. He played a lot of matches for the Tunisian giants in 2024-25, missing just five of 30 league outings and being fielded 37 times in all competitions, though, after a bright start, his form faded.

He fell off Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ radar until the loan to Al-Hazem from late July saw him start in the Saudi Pro League and back in national favour.

“When I made the move to Al Hazem, I think I started to handle myself a little bit better,” Mokwana said.

“I was training well, and the coach was also encouraging me every day and believed in me. That is why I guess I’m starting to pick up my form again.”

Bafana meet Ghana in their final warm-up friendly at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday (6pm).

They leave for Morocco on Wednesday and open their Afcon Group B campaign against Angola at Marrakesh Stadium on December 22.

