‘I am neither a racist or sexist’: Bafana coach Broos apologises for choice of words

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has apologised for his choice of words used expressing anger at Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s late arrival in camp and disappointment aimed at the young defensive star’s agent, Basia Michaels, for the deal for the player to move to Chicago Fire.

A complaint was lodged by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) at the South African Human Rights Commission over what it alleged were “racist and sexist remarks”.

The national team are preparing for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which they kick off against Angola on December 22. They meet a locally-based Ghana in their final warm-up friendly at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday (6pm).

In a press conference last week Broos slammed Mbokazi for letting stardom go to his head missing a flight from Durban, where Orlando Pirates had won the Carling Knockout final the previous weekend, to join the Bafana camp in Pretoria.

Broos said he would hold a meeting with Mbokazi, “and I can assure you, he’s a black guy and he will leave my room as a white guy”. The coach was apparently referring to the reaction he would receive from Mbokazi for reading the riot act to the player. Broos referred to Michaels as a “nice little woman who is his agent”.

Broos read a prepared statement at the end of a pre-match press conference for the Ghana friendly on Monday.

“I am deeply hurt by what’s happened in recent days. And the worst part is my family and my wife, my children and grandchildren, have also suffered,” he said.

“I played with people of colour, coached with and worked with them in Nigeria and Cameroon and now for four years in South Africa.

“You can ask any of them what kind of man I am. Maybe some will say he’s a bad coach, maybe some others will say he’s a good coach and maybe they will call me stubborn — but no one will call me a racist.

“When Mbekezeli Mbokazi was introduced into the team six months ago by his coach at Pirates, we immediately saw his talent. He was rewarded with selection for Bafana Bafana and became a regular player.

“His life changed and suddenly he had many friends. Some meant well, others tried to take advantage of him.

“When you attract all that attention so quickly as a young 20-year-old footballer you need guidance from people who can prevent you from making the wrong decisions.

“[Mbokazi’s] red card against Zimbabwe [in a World Cup qualifying draw in Octpber] was one of his poor decisions that made me suspect guidance wasn’t sufficient. Worse, he was being protected from potential sanctions.

“When Mbokazi arrived a day late at the Bafana camp in preparation for the most important tournament on the continent I was incredibly angry with him. And some people [the coach is believed to be referring to Pirates] sent me a strange story to justify it.

“I let my fatherly side get the better of me in my response because I saw things could go wrong.

“It would be a waste if Mbokazi did not pursue the career he is destined for due to a lack pf proper guidance; guidance he needs as an inexperienced, young, humble, talented player.

“I agree my choice of words was not the right one and I want to apologise for that, but I never wanted to make a sexist or racist comment.

“I am neither a racist or a sexist.”

Siyabonga Ngezana, who played in FCSB’s 4-2 Europa League win against Feyenoord in Romania on Thursday, joined Bafana on Sunday. Three other foreign-based players - Lyle Foster, Sphephelo Sithole and Shandre Campbell - who played over the weekend and for whom it would not have made no sense travelling to Johannesburg then Morocco in a short turnaround, will, like Bafana, travel on Wednesday and join the squad on arrival in Marrakesh on Thursday.

Broos said there had been some disruption to training from some foreign-based players arriving late due to Fifa belatedly moving the compulsory release date from clubs from December 8 to December 15, but not one he is overly concerned by. Bafana are less affected than many of the Afcon sides who have entirely or close to complete foreign-based combinations.

“I am happy with the camp until now. The workload is good, mentality is good, motivation is good, except I think we have to go back to basics. It’s not what I wanted to see in the football technically; there are some things we were so strong on in training [before] that I didn’t see and I told the players.

“Maybe it’s because we are not complete – it’s not easy to implement the things we need when we are nine against nine in a game.

“I am not at all worried. But I think the players are also aware the technical football things need to be better in the next days.

“But we still have time when we arrive in Morocco so I don’t worry.”