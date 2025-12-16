Amorim rues Man United’s lapses in concentration after draw with Bournemouth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha and Bruno Fernandes challenge AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott in their Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester Monday.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim conceded that repeated lapses in concentration are undermining his team’s progress after Monday’s chaotic 4-4 draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Amorim cheered what he thought was the winner when Matheus Cunha scored in the 79th minute for a 4-3 lead. But 19-year-old substitute Eli Junior Kroupi equalised in the 84th minute, the second time in the match United had forfeited the lead.

In one of their best performances this season, United still conceded four goals.

“It’s really disappointing, we are really disappointed,” Amorim said.

“The result should be completely different. Again, six minutes of the second half, similar to Nottingham [Forest, a 2-2 draw], we lost the concentration, and they score two goals. But we managed to get back to the game, we scored two goals again, and then we have to finish the game.”

Amorim’s men pummelled the visitors with 17 shots in a thoroughly dominant first half, but Bournemouth were able to capitalise on United’s wastefulness.

“We dominated and created so many chances. We had to go to half time with a different result,” Amorim said. “In the end we deserved more.

“People especially at Old Trafford want to win but they want to be inspired to see a team play good football. We did that well in certain moments.

“It was a good performance but we need to be more clinical because created so many chances.”

The Portuguese coach stressed the issue is more mental than tactical.

“[There were] a lot of good things, but a lot of things to work on. We are not winning games sometimes in the details. It’s not because it’s a back four, back three, back five. It’s the details we need to work, understand the momentum of the game and we need to be clinical.”

Amorim tweaked his favoured five-man defence for Monday’s match, pushing Amad Diallo, who headed in from close range in the 13th minute, into a more attacking position.

“You could see straight away in the dressing room, everyone was really disappointed,” Diallo said.

Bournemouth rescue draw with Man United in eight-goal thriller

Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi struck late to salvage a point for his side, capping a thriller that swung wildly from start to finish.

Amorim’s men squandered the chance to move level with fourth-place Chelsea in the standings, and instead are sixth on 26 points. Bournemouth are 13th on 21 points.

United looked set for victory after Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha struck two minutes apart in the second half to make it 4-3. But substitute Kroupi levelled in the 84th minute after Alejandro Jimenez found him on the edge of the box.

United’s Amad Diallo and Casemiro scored in the first half, but both goals were cancelled out, first by Antoine Semenyo and then by Evanilson, seconds after half time. Marcus Tavernier struck a stunning freekick in the 52nd to put Bournemouth ahead before a frantic climax ended with the points being shared.

Reuters