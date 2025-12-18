Caf announces record European broadcast deals for 2025 Afcon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A general view inside Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, where the Africa Cup of Natuins final will be held on January 18.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced a record 20 media rights partnerships across more than 30 European territories for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The tournament that kicks off in Morocco on Sunday when the hosts meet Comoros in Rabat will be broadcast to “millions of football fans across Europe”, Caf said on Thursday.

“These agreements mark a major step forward in Caf’s strategy to grow the reach, visibility and value of African football worldwide,” Caf said.

“Building on the landmark deal with Channel 4, the first time all 52 Afcon matches will be on free-to-air in the UK, Caf has secured a new deal in Spain with Movistar.

“The move to one of Spain’s leading sports broadcasters with extensive reach, along with the country’s strong Moroccan diaspora and deep connections between Afcon and Spanish football, is expected to drive substantial viewership.

We have left our camp at the High Performance Centre in Pretoria and our journey to Morocco is well underway. We will depart to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations host country tonight.#BafanaPride@10bet_ZA @CastleLagerSA @SABC_Sport @HonorAfrica @Shield_ZA pic.twitter.com/ZrBJZeBq2L — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) December 17, 2025

“In a major expansion, Caf has reached a new agreement with free-to-air broadcaster ERT to bring Afcon back to Greek screens and ensuring nationwide coverage for the first time in many years. Additionally, the 2025 Afcon will be shown for the first time on free-to-air in Norway through a new deal with VGTV.

“Meanwhile, the likes of Sport Italia and Ziggo, which delivered strong viewership for the last Afcon in Italy and the Netherlands respectively, are expected to drive even more engagement and audience growth, with significant Moroccan communities in both countries and several Moroccan stars [playing] in the Eredivisie.

“SportDigital is also expected to continue delivering high viewership in the DACH Region across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“The agreements were facilitated in partnership with IMG, CAF’s international media rights and sponsorship agency.”

Bafana Bafana kick off their Afcon Group B campaign against Angola at Stade de Marrakech on Monday (7pm SA time).

