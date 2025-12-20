Bafana team management says Afcon bonus issue ‘sorted out’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Oswin Appollis and Ronwen Williams of South Africa after the South African team's arrival for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Marrakesh, Morocco on 18 December 2025.

As Bafana Bafana continue with preparations for their 2025 Africa Cup Nations (Afcon) opener against Angola on Monday at the Marrakesh Stadium, team management said the issue of bonuses has been sorted out.

On Thursday during the team’s training session at Marrakesh Stadium, team’s head of delegation David Moloantoa said Safa and the players have found each other and everyone is focused on their preparations for the tournament.

Moloantoa added players were focused on their preparations for the tournament and would talk about money later.

“Everything is sorted, we have boys who are not even focused on money but on representing the country,” he said.

“That is always a positive because we have experienced players in the team who are always carrying the younger ones and showing them the bigger picture to say it is not all about money.

“But it is about representing the country and doing well because if we do well, we become marketable and we can talk about money later on.”

Bafana arrived in Marrakesh earlier this week and Moloantoa said they have settled in well and all the players are in camp.

“We travelled well and the boys are in good spirits. When we arrived here in Marrakesh, we found European-based Lyle Foster, Sphephelo Sithole and Shandre Campbell.

“Now it’s a full squad, we don’t have any injuries and the boys are raring to go.”