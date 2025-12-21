Angola coach Beaumelle not concerned with statistics ahead of Afcon opener against Bafana

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Patrice Beaumelle, head coach of Angola during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations press conference for Angola at Marrakesh Stadium, Morocco on 21 December 2025

After four previous meetings at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Angola have failed to beat Bafana Bafana but coach Patrice Beaumelle says statistics are there to be altered.

Bafana recorded their two wins over the Palancas Negras in South Africa and the draws were in Burkina Faso and Ghana.

“Statistics gets people talking but reality is on Monday night on the field when we start the tournament,” said Beaumelle who won Afcon twice with Zambia and Ivory Coast as assistant to fellow Frenchman Herve Renard.

“Every competition is different and for us the target is not only to play and beat South Africa but to start on a good note and see what happens from there. Afcon is a long tournament and we have to start well.”

Beaumelle said they are aware of the challenge they are facing against improved South Africa.

“In a match, you have a win, draw or loss and it will be perfect if we win and change our statistics against Bafana. If we draw or lose the match, we will still have two games in hand.”

Group B is tricky with Bafana, Angola, Egypt and Zimbabwe and Beaumelle said they are not getting ahead of themselves.

“We are ready to start the competition, our target is not the only to play against Bafana because this is a long process. South African players have a lot of skill and speed, they are confident because they have gone about 26 games without defeat and that is impressive.

“We are humble and it is a good test for us to try and keep on moving forward because they are a good team. We are happy to play against a strong team and we will fight to get a result.”