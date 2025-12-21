‘Anything is possible,’ says Comoros coach Stefano Cusin ahead of Afcon opener with Morocco

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Comoros coach Stefano Cusin during training session at the Mohammed VI Complex in Rabat ahead of Afcon opener against Morocco.

Many people believe Comoros have little chance of winning the opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) against hosts Morocco in Rabat on Sunday night but Stefano Cusin is hopeful of a massive upset because of the magic of football.

The Atlas Lions were knocked out in the round of 16 last year by South Africa in the Ivory Coast, but they have regrouped and are overwhelming favourites to beat minnows Comoros.

Speaking to CAFonline.com after they arrived in Morocco, Cusin admitted they will have to contend with a hostile environment at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat but anything is possible.

“On paper, it is like climbing Everest but football has its magic and anything can happen,” he said.

“The key is to be ready on the day and pressure is mainly on Morocco who are expected to win. For us, the aim is to deliver a strong performance and if a pleasant surprise comes with the result, even better.

“Morocco are an exceptional team, the best in Africa and one of the strongest in the world. They are ranked ahead of Italy in the Fifa rankings, reached the semifinals of the World Cup.

“They boast players from top clubs and are on an 18-match winning run.”

It seems a daunting task playing against the hosts in the first match of the tournament but Cusin said they are not feeling the pressure.

“It is a privilege and honour [to play in the opening match] in a magnificent stadium and against a great team. The emotion is huge for both the players and the staff.

“We want to enjoy every minute and keep this moment in our memories for a long time.”

Cusin added their participation in the tournament is a historic milestone for the country and the players are keen to make the most of the experience despite disruptions to their preparations.

“The late changes to the calendar disrupted us a little. We had planned to come together as early as December 8 for a full training camp with friendly matches in the mix, like many other national teams.

“When those plans changed, we had to adapt and organised a shorter camp in southern France.”

Comoros are in a tough group that includes Mali and Zambia.

“We are in a very tough group. All the teams finished top of their qualifying groups. Mali, whom we have faced before, are very solid. Morocco are clear favourites and Zambia are Afcon regulars and former champions.

“These are strong opponents and we have never beaten them. The real challenge, therefore, is to upset the predictions. We have a young, talented team that plays attractive football.

“As I often say, a coach must believe his own garden is greener than the neighbour’s and I believe in my team,” said Cusin who will be in his first Afcon with a senior team.

“I have taken part in several Afcon tournaments with youth teams, but this is my first with a senior side. I have also closely observed the competition in Gabon, Cameroon and Ivory Coast to understand preparation methods and organisation.

“We do not want to place limits on ourselves. Saying that our objective is simply to get through the group stage could create a sense of complacency. We will take the tournament one match at a time, with the ambition of going as far as possible.

“We have a young and promising team. Whatever the outcome, we will accept it, because everything is in God’s hands. We are approaching this Africa Cup of Nations with enthusiasm and with the determination to be the surprise team of the tournament.”