Bafana captain Williams challenges troops to show up at Afcon and go all the way

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams speaks at Marrakesh Stadium on Sunday ahead of their opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group B match against Angola there on Monday.

When stakes are high, players and coaches often become diplomatic, but Bafana captain Ronwen Williams took a different route ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener against Angola on Monday (7pm SA time).

Speaking in the pre-match press conference at Marrakesh Stadium, Williams was clear that South Africa’s mission here in Morocco is to do better than the previous tournament in the Ivory Coast and go all the way.

Bafana surpassed all expectations with a best finish in 24 years of third place early last year and carried on with that momentum with a second successive Afcon qualification and also making it to the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Williams said South Africa, who have added new talent since the last Afcon, have enough quality to go one further in Morocco.

“Our objective is to go a step further than the previous Afcon because that will show growth,” he said, sitting next to coach Hugo Broos, who declared the team ready to start the tournament.

“We want to go all the way and win but for that you need a bit of luck along the way. But we believe and we are going to give a good account of ourselves.

“We just need to go out there and fight, have the same spirit and mentality that has carried us through over the past few years and put us on this wonderful path.

“We will go out there and give our all — hopefully the football gods will be with us.”

Bafana have not lost an official match in the last two years and Williams said they have a target on their back.

“People now know what South Africa is all about because we are unbeaten for the past two years. During this period, we have beaten decent teams like Morocco and we played to two draws with Nigeria [in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers].

“Because of that, people will take keen interest on Bafana because we are a team that can perform and play against the best.

“Coming into this Afcon, it is a bit different and we know we have a target on our back. We know people are doing analysis on us, but it is a good headache to have because the level of the opposition has increased.

“This means we also have to increase our level to be able to be competitive. We want to have a good tournament and we need to double our efforts from the previous Afcon.

“It is not going to be easy because there are so many teams that can win this tournament. We are ready for the challenge and we will be up for it because we enjoy the pressure as a team and individuals.”

Williams said given the past few years have been good for the team he is confident they won’t be coming home early.

“We had wonderful few years, we are unbeaten since the previous Afcon and we have been on a good run but there are many factors that go into winning this tournament.

“It is not an easy tournament to win, but we believe we can go a step further. We have the quality but we need to show up and showcase how far we have come as a team.

“The favourites will always be the home nation — it is for them to lose but we believe we can go all the way.”