Broos picks strong, pragmatic Bafana XI for Afcon opener against Angola

Bafana Bafana jerseys in their dressing room before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations game between South Africa and Angola at Marrakech Stadium in Morocco on 22 December 2025.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has picked a strong and pragmatic team based on the one that has done the job for him in recent months to face on Angola in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Marrakesh Stadium on Monday (7pm SA time).

This is the team that did duty in one form or another in the huge 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Rwanda and friendlies against Zambia and a Ghana B side in the second half of this year.

Bafana are in tough Group B, which also includes Egypt and Zimbabwe. Broos has shown his intentions of getting the tournament of to a winning start with a strong line-up.

The Palancas Negras (Black Sable Antelopes) are not going to be easy to beat. They have a number of quality players including Jonathan Buatu of Portuguese Primeira Liga club Gil Vicente, Clinton Mata of French Ligue 1 side Lyon and Gelson Dala of Wakrah in Qatar.

They have experienced coach in Patrice Beaumelle, who won Afcon twice with Zambia and Ivory Coast as assistant to legendary fellow Frenchman Hervé Renard.

Broos picked a team that includes key players like Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mokazi, Aubrey Modiba, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena and Lyle Foster.

Bafana Bafana starting XI: Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Siyabonga Ngezana, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba, Mohau Nkota, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Oswin Appollis, Sipho Mbule, Lyle Foster

Substitutes: Ricardo Goss, Tylon Smith, Khulumani Ndamane, Thalente Mbatha, Tshepang Moremi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Elias Mokwana, Bathusi Aubaas, Sipho Chaine, Samukelo Kabini, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Evidence Makgopa, Shandre Campbell, Thabang Matuludi

TimesLIVE