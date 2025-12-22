LIVE | Bafana face tough opponents Angola hoping for a win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams fixes his laces during a training session at a Marrakesh Stadium outer field on Sunday ahead of their the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group B opener against Angola on Monday.

4.27pm - Here is some more of Mahlatse Mphahlele's coverage from Morocco so far:

4.25pm - By the way, Mahlatse Mphahlele will be providing his Daily Afcon Talking Point in video form- be sure to catch those on TimesLIVE and our other Digital titles.

Here is his first one, and it’s definitely worth watching on the context of this big, big game:

4.10pm - This is a huge game, guys. The butterflies in my stomach are in something of a flurry, flapping around rather frenetically and creating that funny, uneasy feeling. Imagine the feeling in the last few days, today, in the hotel at breakfast, through the day, the bus trip, arrival, entering the change-rooms, pulling on the jersey, the warm-ups ... there have to have been a few jitters mixed in with the excitement.

For Bafana Bafana, this is a huge game. For Angola, the same.

This is the first Bafana to go to an Afcon with any sort of hope of challenging for the trophy in a good 23 years - probably since Carlos Queiroz’s strong combination that exited with a quarterfinal defeat against hosts Mali in 2002. After that it was all embarrassing group stage bomb-outs and humiliating failures to qualify.

Ronwen Williams on the spirit in the Bafana camp at Afcon in Morocco.



WATCH full pre-match press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/T6GwrBFvH4 pic.twitter.com/Ib0hr8y7c0 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 22, 2025

Hugo Broos’ revival - which came on the back of some developments in attitude to youth players at PSL clubs, a DStv Diski Challenge for youngsters to be platformed in and talent emerging - culminated in best placing of third at the last Afcon in Ivory Coast early last year.

With more talent coming in and Bafana going unbeaten in competitive matches since, there are high hopes South Africa can go even better in Morocco.

Those hopes will take a fairly major - but not unrecoverable - blow if SA lose to an a tough, underrated Angola with a squad that contains many players turning out in strong clubs and leagues in Europe.

It would mean Bafana have to bounce back against group heavyweights Egypt in Agadir on Friday.

Group B is tougher than it appears on paper because SA’s last opponents, Zimbabwe, are also trickier opponents than their ranking and Afcon record would indicate - they always give ‘big brother’ Bafana a tough outing.

Bafana have wrapped up preparations for Afcon opener against Angola.



WATCH coach Hugo Broos' press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/GTyLVM7h7I pic.twitter.com/aqOXn31Oiy — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 21, 2025

And more rides on tonight’s game because if SA end in second place in Group B, they are almost certain to meet the hosts, who saw off Comoros comfortably enough in Sunday’s 2025 Afcon opener (2-0) and are headed for top place in Group A, in the last 16.

The Atlas Lions have a woeful Nations Cup record - they won once, in 1976 - but on home soil, desperate to impress their country’s ambitious leadership, who pull the strings in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and want to show themselves worthy 2030 World Cup co-hosts? That will be really tough. Bafana shocked Africa’s first World Cup semifinalists - 2022, in Qatar - in the last 16 at the last Afcon. Doing it again when the Lions are hosting with so much at stake would be a big ask.

Shew, that’s a lot at stake tonight. Pull up your snacks, beers, vuvuzelas (anyone still use those) and don your jerseys and Makarapa’s and enjoy tonight’s ride with me on this Live Blog.

Some more match info, starting line-ups and build-up to follow in a bit ...

10.20am - Marc Strydom, Digital Sports Editor for TimesLIVE and Arena Holdings is your host for this Live Update for Bafana Bafana’s potential nailbiter in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener against Angola at Stade de Marrakech in Marrakesh Morocco.

The hugely experienced, knowledgeable and educated Bra Mahlatse, Mahlatse Mphahlele, is our man in the the stadium and providing excellent coverage from Morocco through Afcon. Catch his match report that will be published soon after tonight’s game’s conclusion.

First up, here are some match details:

Venue: Stade de Marrakech, Marrakesh, Morocco

Kickoff: 6pm in Morocco, 7pm SA time

Bafana world and Africa ranking: 61 and 11

Angola world and Africa ranking: 89 and 18

Stadium capacity: 45,240

Stadium surface: Grass

Match officials: Referee - Mahmood Ismail (Sudan)