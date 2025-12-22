‘Opening game always difficult’: Regragui happy as Morocco overcome nerves to beat Comoros

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brahim Diaz of Morocco celebrates his goal with team players during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations match between Morocco and Comoros at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on December 21 2025.

By Mark Gleeson in Rabat

Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hosts Morocco overcame a nervy start to beat the Comoros 2-0 in the tournament’s opening game on Sunday after Brahim Diaz and substitute Ayoub El Kaabi scored second-half goals.

It was a far from convincing showing, however, from highly fancied Morocco, who are 97 places above the small Indian Ocean island nation in the world rankings and had to toil hard for the points in the rain at Rabat’s Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah.

Morocco squandered an early penalty and were goalless at halftime despite dominating possession, eventually breaking the deadlock in the 55th minute when Noussair Mazraoui did well to keep the ball from going out of play before passing it square for Diaz to side-foot home.

El Kaabi scored a trademark bicycle kick goal in the 74th minute, 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute, to ease the tension.

Morocco looked initially to be labouring under a heavy burden of expectation, and tiny Comoros comfortably held them at bay before the superior firepower of the hosts ensured victory.

The hosts could have been ahead in the 11th minute after a soft penalty was awarded for a challenge by Iyad Mohamed on Diaz. But Soufiane Rahimi hit the spot kick straight down the middle, striking the knee of goalkeeper Yannick Pandor and watching the ball loop away to safety.

But they eventually broke down the resistance as Diaz got deserved rewards for his continual probing, and El Kaabi’s goal ensured a respectable scoreline.

Pandor made several other good stops to keep down the score in the closing stages as his teammates began to tire, though Comoros had a chance for an equaliser four minutes after Diaz’s goal, but Rafiki Said shot straight at Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou in their first chance of the match.

“The opening game is always difficult, but we came good in the second half,” said Morocco coach Walid Regragui.

Morocco extended their record-breaking run of successive victories by a national team to 19. In October, they went past the previous best of 15, set by Spain from 2008-2009.

There will be concern in the home camp, however, after captain Romain Saiss limped off after 18 minutes, with the centre-back leaving the field in tears. He spent the first half of the year sidelined by ankle surgery and only last month returned to the national side after a year’s absence.

Mali and Zambia meet on Monday in the next Group A clash in Casablanca on the second day of the month-long tournament. There are also two Group B matches as Angola meet Bafana Bafana in Marrakesh (7pm SA time) and Mohamed Salah leads Egypt against Zimbabwe in Agadir.

Reuters