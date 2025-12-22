Soccer

WATCH | Bafana Bafana wrap up preparations for Afcon opener against Angola

SA looking for a winning start and to have a cushion before a tougher clash against Egypt

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter in Marrakesh, Morocco

Bafana Bafana players during their final training session at the Marrakesh Stadium on Sunday before their opening Africa Cup of Nations clash against Angola at the venue on Monday. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana were in good spirits as they wrapped up preparations for their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening match against Angola at Marrakesh Stadium on Sunday.

It is not going to be an easy task for Bafana against this talented Angolan side coached by Frenchman Patrice Beaumelle, who won Afcon twice with Zambia and Ivory Coast as assistant to Herve Renard.

Bafana are looking for a winning start to boost confidence and have a cushion before tougher Group B matches against Egypt (Friday) and an always tricky outing against Zimbabwe (December 29).

Bafana midfielder Sphephelo Sithole of Liga Portugal side CD Tondela has a good idea of who Bafana are up against because he plays against most of the Angolan players in the Portuguese league.

“I know about 85% of the Angolan players because they play in Portugal. I don’t know what changes or team they are going to play for this match, but I have known most of them for the past two years.

“I have shared information with the guys in our team, and we will be ready to take them on because we have an idea of how they play.”

TimesLIVE

