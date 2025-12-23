Jackson double helps Senegal beat Botswana, Congo edge Benin

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nicolas Jackson scores for Senegal in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations win against Botswana at Grand Stadium Tangier in Morocco on Tuesday.

Striker Nicolas Jackson scored twice as Senegal got their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable 3-0 Group D victory over Botswana in Tangier on Tuesday.

Jackson converted Ismail Jakobs’ low cross to give his side the lead after 40 minutes as they broke the resistance of a stubborn Botswana, before showing quick feet from Ismaila Sarr’s pass to finish from close range just before the hour-mark.

Senegal, who won the Afcon in 2021 and are among the favourites again, overwhelmed their opponents with waves of attacks and added a third late on from Cherif Ndiaye, one of 28 efforts on the Botswana goal.

Senegal head Group D on goal difference from the Democratic Republic of Congo after the opening round of games, who defeated Benin 1-0 on Tuesday.

DRC were dominant in the earlier game but could only win by the solitary goal netted by Theo Bongonda in the 16th minute, letting a long pass from defence bounce and reacting quickest to volley home as the Benin defence hesitated.

He might have had a second 13 minutes later, side-footing towards the corner of the net but seeing his goal-bound effort blocked by defender Olivier Verdon.

The Congolese, twice continental champions, did have the ball in the net two minutes into the second half as Cedric Bakambu easily headed home a pinpoint cross from Nathanael Mbuku, but after a lengthy VAR check it was ruled offside.

Reuters