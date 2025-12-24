Cameroon beat Gabon to get Afcon campaign off to winning start

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Karl Etta Eyong of Cameroon celebrates goal with teammates during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON match between Cameroon and Gabon at the Adrar Stadium, Agadir on the 24 December 2025.

Cameroon started their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with a hard fought 1-0 win against Gabon at the packed and loud Agadir Stadium on Wednesday night.

In what turned out to be a highly entertaining central African derby, the Indomitable Lions are joint top of Group F on three points with defending champions Ivory Coast.

On the other hand, the Panthers of Gabon will have to go back to the drawing board and try to get something in their remaining matches against Ivory Coast and Mozambique.

The match got off to an interesting start when Egyptian referee Amin Omar needed the help of VAR in the seventh minute to make sure that Karl Eyong was onside when he scored.

In an early Cameroon move, Eyong broke the Gabon offside trap and received a pass from Manchester United star attacker Bryan Mbeumo to put the ball between the legs of advancing Loyce Mbaba.

After a few nervy moments of consultation, Omar finally got the signal to award the goal much to the delight of the Cameroonian players and their fans on the stands.

Cameroon enjoyed early possession and Gabon coach Cedric Moubamba did not hesitate to make changes by bringing on talismanic striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lamina for Alex Moussounda and Eric Bocoum.

The arrival of veteran Aubameyang and Lamina stabilised Gabon and they started standing up to Cameroon and they had a few chances before the half time break.

Cameroon nearly got the second half to a stunning start but Junior Tchamadeu skied his shot from close range and with Mbaba to beat after a delivery from Mbeumo.

Mbeumo was a constant irritation for the Gabon defence and he was in the thick of things again after 55 minutes when his shot was parried away for safety by Mbaba.

A few minutes later, Gabon attacker Athanase Bounga was at fault twice in quick succession as he ballooned the ball over the crossbar and later fell at the crucial time to waste another good opportunity.

By this time, momentum was with Gabon and substitute attacker Royce Owaga was released by Andre Poko but his shot deflected off the body of Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Mboka.

There were a few more chances in the closing stages but not dangerous to see Cameroon increase their lead or for Gabon to get the much-needed equaliser.