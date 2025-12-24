Lookman winner earns Nigeria nervy victory over Tanzania

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ademola Lookman celebrates scoring the winning goal for Nigeria in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group C victory against Tanzania at the Complex Sportif de Fes in Fes, Morocco on Tuesday night.

Ademola Lookman scored a superb second-half winner as Nigeria earned a 2-1 Africa Cup of Nationsn (Afcon) Group C victory over Tanzania in the pouring rain in Fes on Tuesday night.

It was a positive start for the silver medallists from two years ago, but one that was not without moments of alarm.

Nigeria were more dominant than the scoreline suggests in terms of possession and chances but failed to finish off the contest and were almost made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal by their east African opponents.

Semi Ajayi headed the Super Eagles ahead in the first half (36th minute) before Charles M’Mombwa equalised five minutes after half time. The Tanzanians’ joy lasted only two minutes, however, as Lookman fired in the winning goal from outside the box in the 52nd.

Tanzania are now winless in 10 Afcon fixtures, with three draws and seven defeats in that time. While they never quite looked as though they would break that run in this game, they will feel they should have earned a draw with some late chances.

Nigeria set up camp in the Tanzania half early on and had several chances, including Victor Osimhen rounding goalkeeper Zuberi Foba only to see his effort cleared off the line.

The West Africans did not have to wait long for the opener after that, however. Alex Iwobi sent in a cross that was met by Ajayi on the edge of the six-yard box, and he guided his header home with precision.

Tanzania then had a rare spell of possession that led to an equaliser when M’Mombwa beat the offside trap from Novatus Miroshi’s high and hanging cross and finished on the volley five minutes into the second half.

The Tanzanians’ joy lasted just two minutes though as Nigeria soon went back in front when Lookman twisted his marker around before unleashing a shot from 25 yards that arrowed into the far corner of the net.

Tanzania rallied late in search of an equaliser and a stretching Kelvin John was inches away from a touch that would have sent the ball into an empty net, before Ibrahim Hamad fired wildly over the bar from close range.

Also in late action on Tuesday night, Tunisia continued the run of winning starts for past Afcon winners at this year’s tournament in Morocco as they swept past Uganda 3-1 in Rabat.

Ellyes Skhiri headed home from a corner after 10 minutes to give the 2004 victors the lead in driving rain, and Elias Achouri added the second five minutes before the break. Achouri then tapped home at the back post in the 64th to emphasise Tunisia’s dominance.

Uganda’s Denis Omedi scored two minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game to give his side a consolation goal.

Tunisia joined the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Senegal, who have all had previous Cup of Nations success, in posting wins in their opening group games on Tuesday.

The Eagles of Carthage go above Nigeria to the top of the Group C standings, already exceeding their two-point haul at the last finals in Ivory Coast, where they were eliminated after the first round.

Skhiri ghosted in unmarked at the back post to power home a header for an early lead, while Achouri volleyed home a cross from the left from Ali Abdi, with Uganda’s marking again nonexistent.

Tunisia should have been 3-0 up a minute later, but Elias Saad shot wide.

The third goal came 24 minutes into the second half as Abdi’s shot was saved by Salum Magoola, but Achouri buried the rebound.

Omedi’s 92nd-minute effort went in with a wicked deflection, much to the disappointment of the Tunisia defence, looking to keep a clean sheet.

Reuters