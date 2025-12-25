Broos agrees with Afcon being held every four years, urges Bafana to beat Egypt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in a press conference at Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco, on Thursday ahead of Friday's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash against Egypt there.

It was only a matter of time until Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was asked about the Confederation of African Football’s decision to move the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) from every two to four years.

He agrees with the move, he said, speaking on Christmas Day as South Africa wrapped up their preparations for their crucial Afcon Group B clash against Egypt at Agadir Stadium on Friday (5pm SA time).

The straight-talking Broos said the change could help African teams perform better at the World Cup.

Bafana take on the experienced Pharaohs in a crucial match where they are looking for three points that will all but put them into the last 16. A win also would go a long way towards helping South Africa end top of the group, thus almost certainly avoiding hosts Morocco in the next round.

Afcon taking shape with favourites getting off to good starts. pic.twitter.com/uPFwIykBda — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 25, 2025

“I think it’s a good thing that from 2028 the Africa Cup of Nations will be after four years,” Broos said.

“You can see what is happening now, we just had the Fifa Club World Cup in June, now there is Afcon and there is the World Cup in six months. African teams who have qualified for the World Cup are a bit different — someone had to remind us we have Afcon now in December because we were occupied with the World Cup qualifiers.

“It is a good thing because every team that has qualified for Afcon can really focus on the tournament. Being at the World Cup is the highest and I think it is a good thing that things are a bit in order now.

Hugo Broos was asked about Thembinkosi Lorch after Angola match, this was his response.



WATCH more content ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/Ybe6ohvbrY pic.twitter.com/DJ5bEtDsNg — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 24, 2025

“You will have the World Cup and two years later you have Afcon and then it continues like that. It is better like this, not only for African teams but for every team in Europe.”

Broos said playing the Afcon every four years may enhance the chances for African teams reaching the World Cup quarterfinal and semifinal stages more consistently.

“Morocco did a good job at the previous World Cup by reaching the semifinal stage but maybe that [the four-year ruling] can help African countries go further at the World Cup. African teams are quick [bowing] out of the tournament and maybe this can help now.”

Broos stressed the importance of three points against a Mohamed Salah-led Egypt, the record seven-time Afcon winners who are hungry to end a trophy drought going back to 2010.

It was important to win our first game and avoid playing this match against Egypt with a knife at our throat. — Hugo Broos

Apart from the group permutations, a win on Frday will see Bafana avoid going to the last group match against Zimbabwe back in Marrakesh on Monday having to win. The South Africans started with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against a tough Angola at Marrakesh Stadium on Monday.

“I am excited to be here and play this match against Egypt. We did a good job in our last game against Angola and we must try not to lose this game against Egypt.

“It was important to win our first game and avoid playing this match against Egypt with a knife at our throat. This doesn’t mean we don’t want to win against Egypt, because if we win against Egypt, we will put ourselves in a good position to qualify for the next stage.

“This is an important game for both of us but we have the confidence to play against a good team. If we win the game against Egypt, we will play our last match against Zimbabwe without pressure.”