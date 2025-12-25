Soccer

Man United star Mbeumo on importance of Cameroon starting Afcon with a win

‘I am happy with the group of players we have because there is a lot of quality’

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter in Agadir, Morocco

Player of the match Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON match between Cameroon and Gabon at the Adrar Stadium, Agadir, on the 24 December 2025. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Manchester United attacking star Bryan Mbeumo has stressed the importance of Cameroon starting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with their win against Gabon.

The indomitable Lions were forced to dig deep to beat their stubborn opponents 1-0 in their opening match at Agadir Stadium on a wet Wednesday night, in an exciting match watched by a good crowd.

The result in the Central African derby left Cameroon joint-top of Group F on three points with defending champions Ivory Coast, who they meet on Sunday in Marrakesh.

“I am happy with the group of players we have because there is a lot of quality and we try to do our best to win games,” said the attacker, who was a constant threat for Gabon the entire game.

“It’s a long tournament but it was important for us to start with a win against a good Gabon side; we did a good job. This tournament is something I was looking forward to and starting with a win is unbelievable.”

For his efforts, Mbeumo was named player of the match. He credited the award to his teammates. “A lot of players in our team could have won this man-of-the-match award.”

Karl Etta Eyong struck the seventh-minute decisive goal for the Lions.

