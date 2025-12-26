Mahlatse’s daily Afcon talking point: Bafana’s Makgopa, Aubaas seek chances against Egypt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Evidence Makgopa during Bafana Bafana's warm-ups for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations game against Angola at Marrakesh Stadium in Morocco on Monday.

South Africa have completed preparations for their crunch Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group B clash against Egypt at the Agadir Stadum on Friday afternoon (5pm SA time).

Matches between Bafana Bafana and the Pharaohs are always hard-fought battles because the two countries share a long and often tense footballing history, and this clash is not going to be any different.

Both sides go into Friday’s Boxing Day fixture with confidence high after opening victories, both by 2-1 margins. Egypt needed a late goal from talisman Mohamed Salah to beat Zimbabwe while South Africa had to work hard to overcame Angola with a stunning 79th-minute winner from Lyle Foster.

Bafana have wrapped up preparations for Afcon Group B clash against Egypt.



For more Afcon content ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/bmqmQ25pap pic.twitter.com/b4zMHcSMvu — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 26, 2025

Bafana coach Hugo Broos and Foster addressed the media on Thursday and talked about the importance of using their quality to get the three points and almost certainly book a place in the last 16.

Midfielder Bathusi Aubaas, who came on late for Sipho Mbule in the 80th minute against Angola, and striker Evidence Makgopa, who remained on the bench, said in the build-up they will take any chance they get against Egypt with both hands.

Watch as Mahlatse Mphahlele previews the big clash.

Catch Mahlatse's Daily Afcon Talking Point every day as he covers the 2025 Nations Cup for Arena Holdings from Morocco.

'I am living my dream,' - Bafana striker Evidence Makgopa on being part of Afcon squad.



WATCH more here ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/5ic7LkUbwW pic.twitter.com/W0tP8zXt2E — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 25, 2025

