Mbatha and Moremi come into Broos’ Bafana starting XI against Egypt

Bafana Bafana's jerseys hang in the change room ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash against Egypt at Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco, on the Friday.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made two changes to the team that faces Egypt in their crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group B clash at Agadir Stadium on Friday (5pm SA time).

In the only two switches to the starting XI that beat Angola 2-1 in Marrakesh on Monday, Broos has included the Orlando Pirates duo of defensive midfielder Thalente Mbatha and attacker Tshepang Moremi.

Saudi-based attacker Mohau Nkota and Pirates playmaker Sipho Mbule drop to the bench.

The Bafana Bafana changeroom ahead of our clash against Egypt.#BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/pwUkpnJT6L — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) December 26, 2025

Elsewhere, Broos has kept his back four of fullbacks Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba outside of central pairing Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Siyabonga Ngezana intact, in front of goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams.

The coach has appeared to switch from a 4-4-1-1 formation to a 4-3-3.

Mbatha would join Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole in a three-man midfield behind an attack of Moremi and Monday’s scorers, Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster.

Moremi was rewarded for his lively performance off the bench against Angola.

South Africa opened the tournament with a hard-fought win over Palancas Negras at Marrakesh Stadium and are looking for three points on Friday to seal progression to the last 16.

The Pharaohs are also in good spirits after attacking talisman Mohamed Salah scored in optional time in their nervy 2-1 opening win over Zimbabwe.

Bafana starting line-up: Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster

Substitutes: Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss, Thabang Matuludi, Tylon Smith, Khulumani Ndamane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Samukele Kabini, Bathusi Aubaas, Sipho Mbule, Mohau Nkota, Shandre Campbell, Relebohile Mofokeng, Elias Mokwana, Evidence Makgopa

