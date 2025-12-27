Mbokazi calls for calm heads as Bafana prepare for must-win game against Zimbabwe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mbekezeli Mbokazi of South Africa during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match against South Africa at the Adrar Stadium, Agadir on 26 December 2025.

Emerging Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has urged his teammates to focus on sealing a place in the knockout stages of the 2025 Afcon in their last group match against Zimbabwe in Marrakesh.

South Africa’s hopes of getting out of the group were dealt a blow when they lost 1-0 to Egypt during their VAR-influenced match at Agadir Stadium on Friday but their fate remains in their own hands.

The equation is simple for Bafana, as a win will be enough to see them progress to the round of 16 with Egypt from Group B while at the same time eliminating Zimbabwe and Angola.

Speaking after the loss to Egypt, who are top of Group B with six points, the central defender said their focus is on getting the three points against neighbours Zimbabwe.

“The talk among the guys in the dressing room is that we must go to the match against Zimbabwe and fight to win it,” he said.

“It is tough but we are hopeful that we will bounce back against Zimbabwe because of the way we played in the second half [against Egypt]. We can’t give up because there is still a chance for us to go through to the next round.”

One of the hallmarks of this Bafana team over the past few years under coach Hugo Broos has been togetherness and Mbokazi said they need each other more than ever now given what is at stake.

“We must just remain together as a team and continue the way we have been carrying on for the past months because we have to win the next game at all cost.”

One of the key talking points against Egypt was Bafana’s denied penalty that could have earned a vital point but Mbokazi said they can’t cry over spilt milk.

“We thought it was a penalty but the referees took their decision and we can’t argue against that. What we have to do is to stay together as a team and go to the next match and make sure that we win it.

“We feel hard done by but we just have to focus on the next game because what has happened is in the past.”

Mbokazi and his central defensive partner Siyabonga Ngezana were up against Salah of Liverpool and Omar Marmoush of Manchester City and he learnt valuable lessons playing against those players.

“When I go to the field, I don’t worry about who I am up against. What helps most of the time is the confidence that I have in myself. I learnt a lot from playing against someone with experience like Mo Salah.

“I will definitely use that experience next time when I play against other players of the same quality and experience like him.”