Nigeria let three goal lead slip before edging past Tunisia

Victor Osimhen and Bruno Onyemaechi of Nigeria celebrate victory during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON against Tunisia at the Complex Sportif de Fes in Fes, Morocco on 27 December 2025.

Nigeria put on an impressive display of attacking prowess but had to hang on in the end for a narrow 3-2 win over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, becoming the second team to make sure of a place in the last 16.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring a minute before halftime and captain Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman added two more after the break.

But Tunisia staged a late comeback with goals from defenders Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi that set up a frenetic finish.

It was Nigeria’s second win in Group C and ensures they will top the standings, even with one first-round fixture still to play.

Their six-point haul is three more than second-placed Tunisia with Tanzania and Uganda, who drew 1-1 in Rabat earlier, on one point each.

Osimhen had a series of narrow misses from as early as the eighth minute as Nigeria came out of the starting blocks swarming all over Tunisia.

But it took until the 44th minute for the striker, wearing his customary mask to protect his cheekbone, to score as he rose at the back post to head home Lookman’s cross.

Nigeria were 2-0 up five minutes into the second half when Ndidi soared high above the Tunisian defence to head home from a corner.

Osimhen turned provider for Nigeria’s third in the 67th minute, dragging the ball into the path of Lookman, who looked initially to have spurned a good opportunity but after hesitating was still able to get a shot away and it went in off the post.

Tunisia pulled the first goal back in the 74th minute as Hannibal Mejri’s free kick was met by Talbi and the error-prone Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali slipped in his efforts to stop it.

Tunisia won a fortunate penalty with five minutes left as the ball hit Bright Osayi-Samuel’s hand as he was trying to head clear. The spot kick was thrashed home by Abdi, setting up a late surge from Tunisia with Ferjani Sassi’s header deep in stoppage time inches away from a dramatic equaliser.

Egypt on Friday became the first team into the last 16 when they beat South Africa 1-0 to make sure of top place in Group B.

Nigeria stay in Fes for the last group game on Tuesday against Uganda while Tanzania and Tunisia clash at the same time in Rabat.

-Reuters