LIVE | Bafana need a result against Zim to reach Afcon last 16

Mbekezeli Mbokazi of Bafana Bafana during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations South Africa Training at TS Laarbi Ben Mbarek in Marrakech, Morocco on 28 December 2025.

6.01pm - 1stmin - That’s the first whistle. We have kickoff!

5.35pm - Here is Zim.

This team coached by Romanian Marian Marinică, will give Bafana a tough time.

To look out for, defender Munashe Garananga plays for FC Copenhagen in Denmark and South Africans know Mamelodi Sundowns’ classy attacking left-back Divine Lunga well.

Star midfielder Tawanda Chirewa plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League and captain Marvelous Nakamba turns out for Luton Town in England’s League One.

Forward Bill Antonio turns for Mechelen in Belgium.

They ran Egypt close in their opener, Mohamed Salah’s 91st-minute winner separating the teams, then drew against Angola.

It could be another tight match-up today.

Zimbabwe: Washington Arubi, Munashe Garananga, Gerald Takwara, Brendan Galloway, Divine Lunga, Marvelous Nkamba, Jonah Fabisch, Daniel Msendami, Bill Antonio, Prince Dube, Tawanda Maswanhise

5.31 pm - The starting XIs are out.

Broos brings back Sipho Mbule in his only change, for Thalente Mbatha. Mahlatse Mphahlele story here.

To me, it looks more like a 4-4-1-1 than the 4-3-3 for the starting team against Egypt. Mbule more of an attacker tucking behind Lyle Foster than Mbatha, who was an attack-minded midfielder in a three with Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole agains the Pharaohs.

Tshepang Moremi then slightly deeper right and left midfielders than wingers, though against Zim they will get forward and look to pin their dangerous wingers back. Fullbacks Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba will look to get up too.

More on Zimbabwe to follow ....

Bafana starting XI: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana; Tshepang Moremi, Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena, Oswin Appollis; Sipho Mbule; Lyle Foster

Substitutes: Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss, Samukele Kabini, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabang Matuludi, Tylon Smith, Khulumani Ndamane, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Mohau Nkota, Elias Mokwana, Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa, Shandre Campbell

Bafana Bafana starting 11 vs Zimbabwe#BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/fSb6dR3DUE — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) December 29, 2025

3.52pm - ... and now we wait. Just over 2hrs to kickoff (6pm) - starting line-ups will be out at about 5pm ...

3.49pm - Here is some of the video content sent by Mahlatse Mphahlele from Morocco as post-mortems to the Egypt defeat and build-up to today’s game:

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Sipho Mbule. pic.twitter.com/4jIOnxRfRd — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 29, 2025

Hugo Broos says they'll have to be at their best to beat Zimbabwe.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/KQUWXoUSZM pic.twitter.com/y3b9eUz8UQ — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 28, 2025

Bafana coach Hugo Broos defends Khuliso Mudau. pic.twitter.com/V2MNjQ2Xnb — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 28, 2025

Bafana coach Hugo Broos NOT feeling Afcon vibe here in Morocco. pic.twitter.com/6APE1ea6XV — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 28, 2025

Hugo Broos reiterates that Mbekezeli Mbokazi should be going to Europe. pic.twitter.com/Bc9VhgSluO — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 28, 2025

Mbekezeli 'TLB' Mbokazi on coming up against Mohamed Salah.



WATCH interview ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/E9Q78uwDDq pic.twitter.com/N50VkcpKRs — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 27, 2025

Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on Afcon loss to Egypt.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/3p9oTrUBcV pic.twitter.com/ZdF2ZJL5Qb — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 26, 2025

3.45pm - Here is some of Mahlatse Mphahlele’s Afcon coverage from the last four days, since Bafana’s loss against Egypt:

3.42pm - Mahatse Mphahlele has been sending his (almost) Daily Afcon Talking Points in video form.

His latest today is quite pressing:

3.30pm - This is another potential nailbiter, Ladies and Gents! Another huge clash. Plenty more butterflies.

One way or another Bafana’s last 16 and knockout stage progress fate at this Afcon will be decided in this game.

A win or draw will see Bafana through. A defeat will sees the South Africans out.

How that works:

Egypt are set to win Group B with six or nine points. Bafana have four, Zimbabwe and Angola one apiece going into Monday’s last round. Egypt meet Angola in Rabat in the concurrent match to Zim-Bafana in Marrakesh.

If Bafana win, they go to an unassailable six points. If Egypt win they will go to nine and win the group. If the Pharaohs lose and end level on six points with Bafana, they lead the group on the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) preferred head-to-head ruling because they beat South Africa 1-0 in Agadir on Friday in the match-up marked by contentious refereeing decisions.

If Bafana draw that is enough too. Zimbabwe will end on two points and Bafana four. Even if Angola beat Egypt to go level with SA on four points, on head-to-head, Bafana go through because they beat Palancas Negras 2-1 in their opener.

To relive the Blow-by-Blow Live Updates in Bafana Bafana’s previous two Group B games, click on these links:

3.20pm - Ladies and gents, it’s another huge game for Bafana Bafana at Afcon.

Your host of this LIVE BLOG for Bafana v Zimbabwe at Marrakesh Stadium is Marc Strydom.

I am not in Marrakesh, but rather providing the Live Updates from my living room in Melville, Johannesbug.

The hugely experienced and knowledgeable senior football reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele is in Morocco covering the 2025 Afcon for Arena Holdings. Catch his match report at just after 8pm.

First up, here are some match details:

Venue: Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh, Morocco

Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh, Morocco Kickoff: 5pm in Morocco, 6pm SA time

5pm in Morocco, 6pm SA time Bafana world and Africa ranking: 61 and 11

61 and 11 Zimbabwe world and Africa ranking: 129 and 36

129 and 36 Stadium capacity: 45,240

45,240 Stadium surface: Grass

Grass Match officials: Will update when confirmed ...

