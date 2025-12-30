Mahlatse’s daily Afcon talking point: areas for Broos to address for Bafana for last 16

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during the post-match press conference to his team's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group B win against Zimbabwe at Marrakesh Stadium in Morocco on Monday night.

Bafana Bafana have qualified for the last 16 stage of Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) but they were far from their best as a team in the group stage and there is concern around some players who are yet to hit top form.

With defending champions Ivory Coast or Cameroon their next opponents in the next round on Sunday in Rabat, coach Hugo Broos has raised his concern over how Bafana have failed to control their three group matches and asked his players to up the tempo and be aggressive.

The good thing for Broos and his technical team is they have almost a week on the training ground in Morocco before the next match on Sunday to ensure they are better in the next match.

Their 3-2 win against Zimbabwe in Marrakesh on Monday saw South Africa end second in Group B on six points to Egypt’s seven, with Angola on two and Zimbabwe in last place on one.

South Africa meet the second-placed team in Group F, where Cameroon and Ivory Coast have four points apiece and Mozambique three.

The group completes on Wednesday night when Gabon meet Ivory Coast and Mozambique clash against Cameroon (both 9pm).

