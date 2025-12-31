Stylish, under-strength Algeria win third game at Afcon, cruise into last 16

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zineddine Belaid celebrates his goal for Algeria in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations win against Equatorial Guinea at Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday.

Algeria kept up their winning run at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), making it three out of three in Group E as they beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1 on Wednesday to affirm their status among the tournament favourites.

Goals in the first half from Zineddine Belaid, Fares Chaibi and Ibrahim Maza saw a second-string side register a comfortable victory at the Stade Moula El Hassan, with veteran Emilio Nsue pulling one back for Equatorial Guinea after the break.

Algeria were already confirmed as group winners after beating Burkina Faso on Sunday to set up a last-16 clash with the Democratic Republic of Congo, enabling them to make nine changes for Wednesday’s game.

In spite of key players rested, the depth at Algeria’s disposal looked impressive as Belaid had them ahead in the 18th minute with a glancing header from Anis Hadj Moussa’s corner.

Maza was the provider six minutes later with a pass from deep to Chaibi who cut inside and rifled home from close range.

The 20-year-old Maza netted Algeria’s third in the 32nd minute to popular acclaim as he got a head to Hadj Moussa’s cross.

Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono made a superb stop on the stroke of halftime to deny Moncef Bakrar and then a minute later another difficult save at the base of the post.

The 36-year-old Nsue, who had been top scorer at the last Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast two years ago, scored from long range in the 50th minute to pull one goal back for Equatorial Guinea. They finished last in the group without any points, unable to reprise their giant-killing heroics of the last Cup of Nations.

Equatorial Guinea were without three suspended players on Wednesday – Basilio Ndong after a red card in their first game and Carlos Akapo and Josete Miranda banned for swearing at the referee after their last outing.

Wednesday’s result helped expunge a bitter memory for Algeria, who as defending champions at the 2021 edition in Cameroon had suffered a shock loss to Equatorial Guinea and went on to finish last in their group.

Burkina Faso secured second place in the group at the same time by beating Sudan 2-0 in Casablanca. Sudan also advanced to the last-16 as one of the four best third-placed finishers.

Also on Wednesday, Burkina Faso booked second place in Group E with a 2-0 win over Sudan in Casablanca , with goals from Lassina Traore and Arsene Kouassi as their opponents squandered a penalty.

The Burkinabe finished on six points from three matches, three behind group winners Algeria. Sudan progress as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Burkina Faso must wait for the completion of Group F later on Wednesday to learn their Round of 16 opponents: either defending champions Ivory Coast, Cameroon or Mozambique.

That knockout tie against the pool winner is set for Marrakesh on Tuesday.

Sudan face a daunting test against 2021 champions Senegal in Tangier on Saturday.

Traore put Burkina Faso ahead in the 16th minute, rising to meet a looping cross from Stephane Aziz Ki and steering his header inside the far post.

Sudan squandered a golden chance to level when Burkinabe goalkeeper Herve Koffi felled Al-Gozoli Nooh in the box, only for Nooh to drag the resulting penalty wide.

That miss was compounded by further wasted opportunities, and Burkina Faso made sure of the points as Kouassi raced onto a pass from Dango Ouattara and slipped the ball past the goalkeeper from 15 yards.

Reuters