Liverpool boss Slot wants no repeat of chaotic draw in Leeds rematch

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said he would prefer not to re-live the chaos of this month’s 3-3 draw at Leeds United when the two teams meet again in the Premier League on Thursday, but that he was ready for all eventualities.

Champions Liverpool squandered a two-goal lead and Ao Tanaka scored a late equaliser for the hosts on December 6.

Neither team have lost a match this month, with fourth-placed Liverpool winning their last three league games. Leeds are 16th, six points above the relegation zone, and unbeaten in their last five matches, including wins over Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

"If we had dropped points, probably people would have talked about the fact how many players we miss, but we don't drop points. So that's why no one is talking about the players we miss. Maybe because they only talk about how much we spent."



“Yes, I could [cope], but I don’t prefer to cope with another day like that. But it’s part of our lives in football. We have highs and lows, so we have to accept that,” Slot said ahead of their first match of 2026.

He praised the strategy employed by Leeds manager Daniel Farke against Liverpool. Leeds, who were playing with five defenders, switched to a more attacking formation with four at the back and scored three goals in 22 minutes.

“We struggled a lot, or much more, when they started to play 4-3-3 in the last 20 minutes of the game. That’s also when they scored their goals,” Slot said.

“I will definitely look at both [formations], but especially the moment when they went to a four at the back.”

