Mahlatse’s daily Afcon talking point: Too close to call between Bafana and Cameroon

There is little to choose between Bafana Bafana and Cameroon as they prepare to meet for the second time in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the El Barid Stadium in Rabat on Sunday.
Bafana made it to the last 16 as runners-up in Group B after two wins and a loss and it was the same with the Indomitable Lions in Group F but the difference is Cameroon were unbeaten with two wins and a draw.
Afcon Talking Points: Too close to call between Bafana and Cameroon. pic.twitter.com/QkqiF8I5gb— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 3, 2026
The key protagonist in this fixture is Bafana coach Hugo Broos who helped South Africa to back-to-back Afcon qualifications and for the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.
Broos also coached Cameroon to Afcon glory in 2017 and though a lot has changed since then, he will still have valuable insight into Cameroon football culture and mentality.
