Broos makes Bafana shake-up, starts Mofokeng against Cameroon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana jerseys hang in the changeroom ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations last 16 match against Cameroon at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on Monday.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made four changes to the team to face Cameroon in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last 16 clash at Al Medina Stadium.

In a major shake-up and response to their underwhelming group stages peformances, Broos preferred Samukele Kabini for Aubrey Modiba at left-back to play with Siyabonga Ngezana, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Khuliso Mudau in the back four.

🏆 𝔸𝔽ℂ𝕆ℕ 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟝 🏆



🗣️ "We came here with an ambition"



🎙️ Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says the have to win tonight against Cameroon!



🇿🇦 🆚 🇨🇲



🚨 LIVE

⏰ 20:30

📺 SABC 2

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrVLc#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 #ItsGameOnEverywhere pic.twitter.com/GUsChi55ot — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) January 4, 2026

In the midfield, Broos has brought in Bathusi Aubaas in the place of Sphephelo Sithole, who has not been in his best form at the tournament. Relebohile Mofokeng replaces Sipho Mbule at playmaker and Nkosinathi Sibisi comes in for for Tshepang Moremi, to either add muscle to the middle of the park, but most likely to form a centreback trio with Ngezana and Mbokazi.

The most interesting aspect of the changes was the introduction of Mofokeng, who only played 27 minutes in the 1-0 defeat against Egypt in the group stage, as Orlando Pirates’ exciting, skillful attacker is given his first Afcon start to help the team with its creative spark.

In their opening three matches, Bafana beat Angola and lost to Egypt in a dramatic VAR-influenced match, then beat Zimbabwe to clinch prgression as the second-placed team in Group B. They where largely unconvincing in general play in all three clashes.

The good news for South Africa is they had the whole week to prepare for this clash and Broos said in his pre-match press conference he is expecting an improved performance.

Bafana starting line-up: Ronwen Williams, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khuliso Mudau, Samukele Kabini, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Lyle Foster

Substitutes: Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine, Tylon Smith, Khulumane Ndamane, Thalente Mbatha, Aubrey Modiba, Tshepang Moremi, Elias Mokwana, Sphephelo Sithole, Sipho Mbule, Evidence Makgopa, Shandre Campbell, Thabang Matuludi

TimesLIVE