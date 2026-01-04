Soccer

LIVE | All the action as Bafana meet Cameroon in Afcon last 16 clash

Catch the Live Updates as SA meet the Indomitable Lions in the opening knockout phase round in Morocco

Marc Strydom

Marc Strydom

Digital Sports Editor

General view of Al Medina Stadium ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations last 16 clash between Bafana Bafana and Cameroon at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday. (Samuel ShivambuBackpagePix)

Refresh the story for the latest updates ...

8.27pm - The starting line-ups are out!

Here is Bafana Bafana - fascinating from coach Hugo Broos:

Bafana starting line-up: Ronwen Williams, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khuliso Mudau, Samukele Kabini, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Lyle Foster

Substitutes: Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine, Tylon Smith, Khulumane Ndamane, Thalente Mbatha, Aubrey Modiba, Tshepang Moremi, Elias Mokwana, Sphephelo Sithole, Sipho Mbule, Evidence Makgopa, Shandre Campbell, Thabang Matuludi

8pm - Morocco win 1-0! That’s it, the hosts are through to meet either Bafana Bafana or Cameroon in Rabat on Friday (9pm SA time).

7.56pm - Bafana arrive at Al Medina Stadium ...

7.52pm - There are two games being played in Rabat on Sunday night.

Morocco are 1-0 up against Tanzania at a sold-out Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (87min) with about 7min of normal and added tome left.

Morocco set to win and that will make them Bafana Bafana or Cameroon’s opponents in the quarterfinals, at a no-doubt as packed Prince Moulay Abdellah on Friday (9pm SA time).

Stay tuned for the final score there...

Also, Bafana v Cameroon starting line-ups to follow...

7.40pm - Relive the Live Update Blow-By-Blows in the three Group Stage games here:

7.36pm - Some of Bra Mahlatse’s video coverage of the last week:

7.29pm - While we wait for kickoff, here is some of Mahlatse Mphahlele’s coverage from the last week or so, since the 2-1 win against Zimbabwe in Marrakesh on Monday that secured Bafana second place in Group B and a place in the last 16:

7.15pm - Mahlatse Mphahlele has sent his Daily Afcon Talking Points in video form from Morocco each day.

Catch his last three, pertinent to this match, editions, here:

6.58pm - Your LIVE UPDATES BLOGGER is Arena Holdings and TimesLIVE Digital Sports Editor Marc Strydom, for this huge clash - Bafana Bafana v Cameroon in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last 16.

I am not in Morocco but bringing you the blow-by-blow from my living room in Melville, Johannesburg.

The knowledgeable and hugely experienced Senior Football Writer Mahlatse Mphahlele, covering the Afcon in Morocco for Arena Holdings, is in the stadium Rabat - be sure to catch his report on TimesLIVE at around 11.20pm.

Refresh the story for the latest updates.

First up, here are some match details:

  • Venue: Al Medina Stadium, Rabat, Morocco
  • Kickoff: 8pm in Morocco, 9pm SA time
  • Bafana world and Africa ranking: 61 and 11
  • Cameroon world and Africa ranking: 57 and 10
  • Stadium capacity: 18,000
  • Stadium surface: Grass
  • Match officials: Referee -

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Broos makes Bafana shake-up, starts Mofokeng against Cameroon

2

LIVE | All the action as Bafana meet Cameroon in Afcon last 16 clash

3

US traders gripe over SA tariffs on poultry imports

4

EXPLAINER | Was the US capture of Venezuela’s president legal?

5

Four more who died in Swiss bar blaze have been identified, police say

Related Articles