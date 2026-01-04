LIVE | All the action as Bafana meet Cameroon in Afcon last 16 clash

Refresh the story for the latest updates ...
8.27pm - The starting line-ups are out!
Here is Bafana Bafana - fascinating from coach Hugo Broos:
Bafana starting line-up: Ronwen Williams, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khuliso Mudau, Samukele Kabini, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Lyle Foster
Substitutes: Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine, Tylon Smith, Khulumane Ndamane, Thalente Mbatha, Aubrey Modiba, Tshepang Moremi, Elias Mokwana, Sphephelo Sithole, Sipho Mbule, Evidence Makgopa, Shandre Campbell, Thabang Matuludi
8pm - Morocco win 1-0! That’s it, the hosts are through to meet either Bafana Bafana or Cameroon in Rabat on Friday (9pm SA time).
7.56pm - Bafana arrive at Al Medina Stadium ...
🚍 Bafana Bafana team arriving in Agdal Medina Stadium! 🎶
🇿🇦 🆚 🇨🇲
🚨 LIVE
⏰ 20:30
📺 SABC 2
7.52pm - There are two games being played in Rabat on Sunday night.
Morocco are 1-0 up against Tanzania at a sold-out Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (87min) with about 7min of normal and added tome left.
Morocco set to win and that will make them Bafana Bafana or Cameroon’s opponents in the quarterfinals, at a no-doubt as packed Prince Moulay Abdellah on Friday (9pm SA time).
Stay tuned for the final score there...
Also, Bafana v Cameroon starting line-ups to follow...
⚽️ ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Morocco take the lead against Tanzania!
🇲🇦 1⃣➖0⃣ 🇹🇿
🚨 LIVE
📺 SABC 1
6.58pm - Your LIVE UPDATES BLOGGER is Arena Holdings and TimesLIVE Digital Sports Editor Marc Strydom, for this huge clash - Bafana Bafana v Cameroon in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last 16.
I am not in Morocco but bringing you the blow-by-blow from my living room in Melville, Johannesburg.
The knowledgeable and hugely experienced Senior Football Writer Mahlatse Mphahlele, covering the Afcon in Morocco for Arena Holdings, is in the stadium Rabat - be sure to catch his report on TimesLIVE at around 11.20pm.
First up, here are some match details:
- Venue: Al Medina Stadium, Rabat, Morocco
- Kickoff: 8pm in Morocco, 9pm SA time
- Bafana world and Africa ranking: 61 and 11
- Cameroon world and Africa ranking: 57 and 10
- Stadium capacity: 18,000
- Stadium surface: Grass
Match officials: Referee -
Calm before the storm at Al Madina Stadium in Rabat. pic.twitter.com/gVYTzoe5bj— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 4, 2026
