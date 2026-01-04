LIVE | All the action as Bafana meet Cameroon in Afcon last 16 clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

General view of Al Medina Stadium ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations last 16 clash between Bafana Bafana and Cameroon at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday.

8.27pm - The starting line-ups are out!

Here is Bafana Bafana - fascinating from coach Hugo Broos:

Bafana starting line-up: Ronwen Williams, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khuliso Mudau, Samukele Kabini, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Lyle Foster

Substitutes: Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine, Tylon Smith, Khulumane Ndamane, Thalente Mbatha, Aubrey Modiba, Tshepang Moremi, Elias Mokwana, Sphephelo Sithole, Sipho Mbule, Evidence Makgopa, Shandre Campbell, Thabang Matuludi

8pm - Morocco win 1-0! That’s it, the hosts are through to meet either Bafana Bafana or Cameroon in Rabat on Friday (9pm SA time).

7.56pm - Bafana arrive at Al Medina Stadium ...

7.52pm - There are two games being played in Rabat on Sunday night.

Morocco are 1-0 up against Tanzania at a sold-out Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (87min) with about 7min of normal and added tome left.

Morocco set to win and that will make them Bafana Bafana or Cameroon’s opponents in the quarterfinals, at a no-doubt as packed Prince Moulay Abdellah on Friday (9pm SA time).

Stay tuned for the final score there...

Also, Bafana v Cameroon starting line-ups to follow...

7.40pm - Relive the Live Update Blow-By-Blows in the three Group Stage games here:

7.36pm - Some of Bra Mahlatse’s video coverage of the last week:

The impeccable Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat. pic.twitter.com/CYbD9W6A6G — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 4, 2026

Teboho Mokoena says they don't want to return home now.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/E3RrjRjnMH pic.twitter.com/A5tDaIuosy — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 3, 2026

Khuliso Mudau unaware he is regarded one of the best right backs in Africa.



WATCH more ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/jSXCubnR3h pic.twitter.com/U1egZN58oR — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 3, 2026

Relebohile Mofokeng ready for any role given by coach Hugo Broos.



WATCH more ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/shqmZqUz0o pic.twitter.com/UhjfFre2pQ — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 3, 2026

Bafana coach Hugo Broos is NOT happy.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/UVm7WF6qO9 pic.twitter.com/koHnOWWZZk — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 3, 2026

Bafana Bafana supporters leaving Marrakesh for Rabat. pic.twitter.com/wU3Iw3y8vm — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 2, 2026

'Yaya' Sithole on Mbekezeli Mbokazi.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/2yxNAaCzjR pic.twitter.com/4Evk0y9FYq — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 2, 2026

Hugo Broos on Lyle Foster. pic.twitter.com/JGSpUoQ8DO — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 31, 2025

Hugo Broos worried about Bafana's softness at certain stages of matches.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/U4ko96g8fN pic.twitter.com/bAFjatVqoQ — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 30, 2025

7.29pm - While we wait for kickoff, here is some of Mahlatse Mphahlele’s coverage from the last week or so, since the 2-1 win against Zimbabwe in Marrakesh on Monday that secured Bafana second place in Group B and a place in the last 16:

7.15pm - Mahlatse Mphahlele has sent his Daily Afcon Talking Points in video form from Morocco each day.

Catch his last three, pertinent to this match, editions, here:

6.58pm - Your LIVE UPDATES BLOGGER is Arena Holdings and TimesLIVE Digital Sports Editor Marc Strydom, for this huge clash - Bafana Bafana v Cameroon in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last 16.

I am not in Morocco but bringing you the blow-by-blow from my living room in Melville, Johannesburg.

The knowledgeable and hugely experienced Senior Football Writer Mahlatse Mphahlele, covering the Afcon in Morocco for Arena Holdings, is in the stadium Rabat - be sure to catch his report on TimesLIVE at around 11.20pm.

First up, here are some match details:

Venue: Al Medina Stadium, Rabat, Morocco

Al Medina Stadium, Rabat, Morocco Kickoff: 8pm in Morocco, 9pm SA time

8pm in Morocco, 9pm SA time Bafana world and Africa ranking: 61 and 11

61 and 11 Cameroon world and Africa ranking: 57 and 10

57 and 10 Stadium capacity: 18,000

18,000 Stadium surface: Grass

Grass Match officials: Referee -

Calm before the storm at Al Madina Stadium in Rabat. pic.twitter.com/gVYTzoe5bj — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 4, 2026

TimesLIVE