Mahlatse’s daily Afcon talking point: Afcon exit a wake-up call for Bafana ahead of World Cup

Bathusi Aubaas of Bafana Bafana reacts in dejection after their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations last 16 defeat against Cameroon at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on 4 January 2026.

The humbling Bafana elimination from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the hands of Cameroon in Rabat on Sunday should serve as a wake-up call for the team ahead of the 2026 vFifa World Cup.

Bafana were largely underwhelming at this Afcon in Morocco where they were dumped out in the last 16 by Cameroon with a 2-1 defeat, meaning coach Hugo Broos and his technical team have a lot to ponder.

Afcon Talking Point: Bafana Afcon elimination, timely wake-up call ahead of World Cup. pic.twitter.com/CVY6HII9Oh — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 5, 2026

Broos has promised a thorough evaluation of what went wrong for a team that arrived in Morocco as dark horses given their bronze medal inIvory Coast in early 2024. It will be good to see consequences for the technical team, players and staff members who were found wanting at the tournament.

Watch as Mahlatse Mphahlele breaks down these issues.

• Mahlatse Mphahlele has filed his Daily Afcon Talking Point every day as he has covered the 2025 Nations Cup for Arena Holdings from Morocco.

TimesLIVE